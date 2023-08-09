Fugitive known as ‘Bad Breath Rapist’ sought, fled Mass. in 2007 before being convicted

State Police said Lee, whose family owned the Kagawa restaurant, raped a woman who had been employed there as a waitress, breaking into her home on Feb. 2, 2005 to perpetrate the heinous act.

Tuen Kit Lee, now 54, who was convicted in absentia in 2007 in Norfolk Superior Court for the brutal assault and was last seen in Quincy, according to authorities. He’d been facing a possible life sentence for the crime, officials said.

State Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man known as the “Bad Breath Rapist” who fled Massachusetts in 2007 shortly before he was convicted of raping a woman who worked at his family’s Quincy restaurant.

“Lee, who was masked, held the victim at knifepoint, zip-tied her to a bed face-down, and sexually assaulted her,” said State Police in a statement Wednesday. “Lee left the victim zip-tied to the bed; she was found there several hours later by her boyfriend, who went to her house after being unable to reach her by phone.”

According to State Police, the victim recognized Lee’s foul breath during the attack, prompting local media at the time to dub him the “Bad Breath Rapist.”

Lee posted $100,000 bail after his arrest and took the stand at trial, but he didn’t show for closing arguments and has remained at large since, State Police said.

“A reward of up to $10,000 cash is being offered for information leading to an arrest,” the agency said. “Anyone with information about LEE’s whereabouts is urged to contact the MSP or the USMS at 1-833-677-3171 or at usmarshals.gov/tips.”

Officials stressed that tipsters will not be asked about their citizenship status.

