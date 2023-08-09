scorecardresearch Skip to main content

One injured after car crashes into apartment building in Cambridge

By Talia Lissauer Globe Correspondent,Updated August 9, 2023, 15 minutes ago

One person was injured when a vehicle slammed into an apartment building at 8-12 Museum Way in Cambridge Wednesday morning, officials said.

The driver did not need medical assistance, and the person transferred to the hospital had minor injuries, according to a Tweet from Cambridge Police.

Cambridge Inspectional Services responded to the scene, authorities said in the post.


Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.

