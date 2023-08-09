One injured after car crashes into apartment building in Cambridge

One person was injured when a vehicle slammed into an apartment building at 8-12 Museum Way in Cambridge Wednesday morning, officials said.
The driver did not need medical assistance, and the person transferred to the hospital had minor injuries, according to a Tweet from Cambridge Police.
Cambridge Inspectional Services responded to the scene, authorities said in the post.
Update: One person was transported to a local hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries following this crash. The driver did not require medical assistance. Inspectional Services was notified and also responded. #CambMA https://t.co/uQsMYXX41w— Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) August 9, 2023
