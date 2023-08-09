Man found dead in Hampton River, N.H. officials say

Officials recovered a man’s body from the Hampton River in New Hampshire Wednesday morning, State Police said.
The victim, who was not immediately identified, was apparently fishing off the Hampton jetty, police said. He was dressed in fishing clothes when Hampton fire and police located his body by boat, the statement said.
Hampton Police Department received a 911 call of a possible body in the river at around 7:30 a.m., police said in a statement.
The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol is working alongside Hampton police to identify the victim and notify his family, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Stephen O’Connor at 603-227-2114 or email Stephen.J.O’Connor@dos.nh.gov.
Advertisement
Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.