Fugitive wanted in connection with Fall River sex trafficking ring arrested at Rhode Island airport; fled in 2018

State Police on Sunday arrested a fugitive who had been on the run since 2018 after allegedly paying for sex with a juvenile trafficking victim in Fall River who was “held against her will, drugged, and forced to engage in sexual acts,” the agency said Wednesday.

Massachusetts troopers and Rhode Island authorities apprehended Thomas Almeida, 57, at TF Green International Airport in Warwick, R.I. without incident as he waited to board a flight to Florida, officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Almeida had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Court papers in Fall River District Court said he’s charged with a sole count of paying for sexual conduct with a child under 18.