Fugitive wanted in connection with Fall River sex trafficking ring arrested at Rhode Island airport; fled in 2018

State Police on Sunday arrested a fugitive who had been on the run since 2018 after allegedly paying for sex with a juvenile trafficking victim in Fall River who was “held against her will, drugged, and forced to engage in sexual acts,” the agency said Wednesday.
Massachusetts troopers and Rhode Island authorities apprehended Thomas Almeida, 57, at TF Green International Airport in Warwick, R.I. without incident as he waited to board a flight to Florida, officials said.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Almeida had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Court papers in Fall River District Court said he’s charged with a sole count of paying for sexual conduct with a child under 18.
“Two defendants who trafficked the juvenile were previously convicted following prosecution by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and were sentenced to long state prison terms,” said State Police.
Officials said Almeida had fled Massachusetts in 2018 before he could be apprehended.
On Sunday, the statement said, Fall River police got a tip that Almeida may have returned to the area, and investigators eventually learned he was at TF Green. They nabbed him around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
“Almeida was held in Rhode Island as a fugitive from justice,” said State Police. “He will be prosecuted by the Bristol District Attorney’s Office, which will coordinate his return to Massachusetts to face trial. Additional charges may be added against Almeida.”
