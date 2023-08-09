Old friends, new friends: Girl Scout camp turns 100 years old

“I love it,” said Edmonds, who is attending camp for her sixth summer.

Maeve Edmonds, an 11-year-old from West Roxbury, especially loves the camp’s “dessert cookouts,” where campers make everything from classic s’mores to “s’macos”— a s’more in a taco shape.

WALTHAM — Camp Cedar Hill is bustling with Girl Scouts ready for days packed with canoeing, swimming, weaving friendship bracelets, and, of course, roasting marshmallows.

This summer, Cedar Hill is 100-years-old, making it one of the oldest Girl Scout camps in the country, according to the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts.

Violet Sarianides ran through a sprinkler at Camp Cedar Hill in Waltham. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

The 75-acre property, surrounded by wooded land, is filled with pathways leading to activity areas for archery, swimming, climbing, and other challenges. Scouts also learn how to build a fire, tie knots, and identify different types of plants.

Green tents pitched around the property are the home base for hundreds of day campers. Sessions, which started in July, end Friday. On Sept. 30, scouts, their families, and alumni will be invited back to Cedar Hill for a birthday bash in celebration of the camp’s 100 years.

A group of Daisies, the youngest level of Girl Scouts, played during an arts and crafts activity at Camp Cedar Hill in Waltham. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

Cedar Hill welcomes about 330 to 350 children in grades K-12 each week. Campers are divided into groups by age, ranging from the youngest, known as the “Daisies,” to the oldest, the “Ambassadors.”

Thirteen-year-olds, Maggie Taylor from Somerville, Daria Grunin from Newton, and Lula Bellomy from Natick, all agreed that spending time with friends is the best part of camp. They’ve been coming to Cedar Hill for over five years.

Nine-year-old Rose Ellison, of Somerville, enjoyed learning about scout history at the camp’s Girl Scout Museum, which is filled with memorabilia and artifacts.

Campers love seeing typewriters and rotary dial phones, and even dressing up in Girl Scout uniforms dating back to the 1920s, said Lynn Saunders Cutter, a museum volunteer project manager.

The camp is located on the former Cedar Estate, whose owner, Cornelia Warren, opened up the property for use by religious, education, and social service organizations in the 1800s.

“She was very civic-minded,” said Francine Edwards, a museum volunteer and Girl Scout historian.

Francine Edwards, a Girl Scout Museum volunteer and Girl Scout historian, posed for a portrait at the Girl Scout Museum at Camp Cedar Hill in Waltham. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

When Warren died in 1921, she specified that the Cedar Estate be given to a charitable organization. Helen Osborne Storrow, a Boston philanthropist and early pioneer of the Girl Scout movement in Massachusetts, successfully petitioned for the estate to be given to the scouts in 1923.

Since then, Cedar Hill has made Girl Scout history, including hosting the first International Girl Scout meeting with founder Juliette Gordon Low.

“I look at those women back in those days and how fortunate we are that they worked so hard to put things together,” Edwards said.

Like long-time Girl Scouts, newcomers are just as excited to be at Cedar Hill.

“We didn’t know what to expect about this camp,” 9-year-old Alice Barillaro, of Somerville, said of herself and Ellison. “I’m glad it’s outdoorsy because I haven’t had a lot of camps like this.”

Cathy LeBlanc, a staff member, assisted a camper getting out of a canoe at Camp Cedar Hill in Waltham. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

Although located in a city, the camp’s large property feels like a far-away escape into nature, said Jennifer Coombs, the camp director.

The camp has its own quirky traditions, such as giving counselors a nickname. Coombs, a Cedar Hill alumna, goes by “Paddle,” a name inspired by her penchant to encourage campers to paddle their canoes, she said.

Cedar Hill has also embraced new trends in camp culture. Scouts sit in circles, but not just to play a game. Instead, they gather by age groups in “friendship and ember circles” and ponder a question that will help them understand each other’s perspectives and experiences, Coombs said.

“A big thing is learning to make new friends and be with people that you didn’t already know,” she said.

Art projects placed outside of a tent at Camp Cedar Hill in Waltham. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

Coombs is also proud that in recent years, Girl Scouts has opened up the camp to non-binary youth, transgender boys, and anyone who identifies as a girl.

Many campers go on to become staff through training programs. This is one of Coombs’ favorite parts of working at Cedar Hill, she said.

Even some of the campers themselves come from generations of Girl Scouts, Jessica Finn, a 19-year-old unit counselor from Woburn, said.

“I think it’s a place that families want to bring their children and that’s why it’s grown,” Finn said.





