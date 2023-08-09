Healey signs $56 billion state budget more than a month into fiscal year

In signing the annual budget, Healey’s first since taking office in January, Massachusetts becomes one of the last states in the country to approve a spending plan for the fiscal year that began 39 days ago. It will hike spending by 7 percent over last fiscal year, and for the first time, distribute at least $1 billion in revenue raised from a new tax on the state’s wealthiest residents.

Governor Maura Healey on Wednesday signed into law a $56 billion state budget that will cover community college tuition for a swath of students, pour hundreds of millions more dollars into the MBTA, and make Massachusetts the eighth state to cover lunch costs for all children in public schools,

Advertisement

“Policy-making takes time,” Healey said at a State House news conference alongside Democratic legislative leaders. “This is a budget that got it right.”

Healey’s action will also unlock a host of policy changes. The law includes a program that makes undocumented high schoolers eligible for in-state tuition rates at public colleges or universities in Massachusetts, and another that establishes universal free school meals in public schools using state dollars, making Massachusetts the eighth state in the nation to embrace such a program.

It also realizes an effort to make phone calls free for those who are incarcerated, and adds two seats to the MBTA Board of Directors, including for the first time an appointee by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

The law sets aside $38 million to cover tuition at community college programs for most students aged 25 or older and for students pursuing degrees in nursing starting this fall. It also dedicates $475 million to Commonwealth Cares for Children, or C3 grants, the first time the state has fully funded the grants for early education and child-care providers without help from the federal government.

Advertisement

Healey made few revisions to the hulking plan. She vetoed $205 million in spending, as well as an outside section that would have authorized the state to use the same amount in one-time funding from an escrow account. She also delayed the implementation of the no-cost calls provision in state prisons and jails by five months.

The spending plan is also the first to begin spending $1 billion in projected revenue from the so-called millionaires tax voters approved last fall. The budget lawmakers passed sought to allocate roughly $522 million for education and $477 million for transportation, including $205 million for the MBTA.

Healey, an Arlington Democrat, proposed different contours for spending revenue raised by the surtax on annual income over $1 million. But she left the Democrat-led Legislature’s plan in place, which includes $20 million for a MBTA workforce and safety reserve.

The state has been operating on its second interim spending plan while the budget was in limbo. The Legislature did not reach and pass an agreement until the final day of July, making this year its tardiest performance in delivering a plan in more than two decades — excluding the chaotic first year of the COVID pandemic.

Before Wednesday, Massachusetts was one of just three states, alongside North Carolina and Oregon, that had yet to finalize a fiscal year 2024 budget, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Notably absent amid Wednesday’s celebratory bill signing were updates on potential tax relief. The budget sets aside about $580 million for a future tax code overhaul, though a concrete plan remains tied up in closed-door negotiations among House and Senate leaders with little clarity on when an agreement could emerge.

Advertisement

Other uncertainty hangs over the state’s finances. The Healey administration has yet to release a complete picture of the state’s tax revenue for the fiscal year that ended June 30. The Department of Revenue had said in early June that tax collections then were still lagging the state’s year-to-date projections by at least $583 million.

That raised the prospect the state could be facing an end-of-year budget gap at a time when many other states were enjoying surpluses, according to the National Association of State Budget Officers.

Georgia, for example, finished the year with a roughly $4.8 billion surplus, while Connecticut had hundreds of millions of dollars in surplus dollars even after previously passing the largest tax cut in its history, according to NASBO.

Samantha J. Gross of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.