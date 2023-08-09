scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Man, 28, killed in motorcycle crash in Methuen

By Maeve Lawler Globe Correspondent,Updated August 9, 2023, 20 minutes ago

A 28-year-old man from Haverhill died after his motorcycle collided with an SUV in Methuen Wednesday night, police said.

He was not immediately identified.

At around 8:30 p.m., a motorcycle and Jeep Wrangler crashed at the intersection of Lowell and Arnold streets, police said in a statement.

The motorcyclist was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, a 59-year-old man from Methuen, stayed at the scene , police said.

The motorcycle, a 2009 Yamaha, was traveling eastbound on Lowell Street when it collided with a 2021 black Jeep Wrangler turning off Lowell Street and onto Arnold Street, the statement said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.

