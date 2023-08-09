9-year-old Waltham girl who called 911 when she saw someone attack her father is honored for her courage

A 9-year-old girl from Waltham who called 911 to report that her father was being attacked by a man with a machete has been honored for her bravery.

Karen Guzman received the Chief’s Award for Excellence and a city proclamation for having “the courage, while her father was being attacked, and the whereabouts to call 911,” Waltham Police Chief Kevin O’Connell said Wednesday.

“Her quick thinking and actions helped to save lives and resulted in the apprehension of numerous individuals responsible,” police posted on Facebook on Tuesday.