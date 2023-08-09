Leominster hospital maternity ward essential, state finds, as advocates press to reverse closure plans

The determination, outlined in a letter addressed to the hospital, won’t stop the closure from happening but aims to protect some of the community’s most vulnerable residents. However, advocates are pointing to the Department of Public Health letter as justification for their position that the hospital should reverse its decision. They have called on the Healey administration to get involved to preserve the service.

The state is requiring UMass Memorial Health to submit detailed explanations and workarounds for its planned closure of a Leominster hospital’s maternity unit after finding that the services are critical to maintaining health in the region.

“DPH has confirmed what we already know: two Gateway cities need this labor and delivery unit,” said State Sen. John Cronin, a member of the Northern Worcester County delegation. “We hope this determination is a wakeup call to UMass Memorial and that [UMass Memorial CEO] Dr. [Eric] Dickson engages with the state so we can partner to keep this unit open.”

The DPH requirements follow several protests and an hours-long hearing in response to the planned closure, which would shutter all inpatient maternity services at UMass Memorial Health - HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital in Leominster on Sept. 23. Patients in Leominster will subsequently have to travel at least 20 miles south, east, or west to give birth at a hospital.

The state said the services were necessary for the region and required the health system to submit more detail around the use of the service prior to the closure, the capacity of alternative sites, travel times to those sites, and specific protocols to refer patients elsewhere. The health system must also make a plan to assure continued access to labor and delivery services in the area, which must address transportation, including the availability of public transit and the ability of patients without means and whose preferred language is not English to access to that transportation.

The plan must also address other concerns raised by community members, including that prolonged transportation times may result in poor outcomes for mothers and babies, and that the closure will impact a limited number of ambulances available to dispatch. The health system must also undertake audits of the care provided in ambulances to pregnant or laboring people.

Among the additional concerns the hospital must address include whether alternative emergency rooms have the capacity to handle additional volume, how the hospital will ensure that the needs of culturally and linguistically diverse patients will be met when referring them elsewhere, what transition plans are in place for marginalized communities, how the health system will engage with the local community moving forward, assurances that the hospital will maintain prenatal and postpartum services in Leominster, how the hospital will ensure continued access to OB-GYNs in the community, and the specific ways the hospital tried to recruit staff to the service prior to the closure.

The hospital must also detail alternatives to the closure that it considered and explain why those alternatives wouldn’t succeed.

“The DPH has made clear that our birthing center is vital to protecting our community, and especially the most vulnerable members of our poor and BIPOC communities, who will stand to suffer the most if this center closes,” said Irene Hernandez, a member of the Pocasset Wampanoag Tribe of the Pokanoket Nation and co-chair of Community United to Save Our Birthing Center, in a release. “These are the mothers and newborns who will be harmed and could die as a result of this cruel decision by UMass Memorial. We now call upon Dickson, the DPH and the Healey administration to save this service and protect our community.”

The hospital will have 15 days to respond to the state’s requests.

The closure of the service has fractured the community and been widely protested by local pediatricians, politicians, patients and hospital staff. It also follows a spate of similar closures over the last decade.

However, it is unclear to what degree those closures have impacted care. Recent studies show access to maternity services remains robust in Massachusetts, however the harms suffered by communities from the most recent closures may not be reflected in the data that is tracked and currently available.

Legislators have pressed for changes to how the state understands and regulates service closures to better understand and account for such ramifications, and several bills remain pending.





Jessica Bartlett can be reached at jessica.bartlett@globe.com. Follow her @ByJessBartlett.