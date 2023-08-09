Boston receives ‘go sign’ from state for Long Island bridge project

The permit, known as a Chapter 91 license, evaluates the impact of a project on public access to coastline and waterways. The next steps for Boston’s Long Island Bridge project: a federal consistency review by the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management and a bridge permit from the United States Coast Guard.

Boston is one step closer to reconstructing a 35-acre recovery campus on Long Island for people struggling with addiction after state authorities issued a key permit for the city to rebuild the Long Island bridge, city officials announced Wednesday.

“We are taking this as a ‘go’ sign” for the project, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said during a phone interview Wednesday morning.

She said there was an “incredible need” for services that help people who are addicted to drugs and described Long Island, with its beautiful vistas of the Boston Harbor, as a “very unique public health resource for the city.”

“There’s a chance to provide much needed services,” said Wu.

The city’s announcement comes as Boston’s Mass. and Cass area, which is the epicenter of the region’s opioid and homelessness crisis, has become increasingly violent and, city officials say, overtaken by a criminal element that has overwhelmed a homeless encampment in the neighborhood, and forced outreach organizations to pull their teams from the street out of fear for their safety.

The plan to rebuild the bridge has been met with stiff opposition in Quincy, with residents saying the project could increase traffic through the Squantum neighborhood, harm the local environment, and impact local quality of life. Recently, a pair of Quincy officials asked the Massachusetts congressional delegation to intervene in the process, citing their concerns over the project, according to The Patriot Ledger.

Still, Chris Osgood, Wu’s senior adviser for infrastructure, called the permit a “major milestone.”

“It gives us the permission to do work to actually do the construction in this coastal area,” he said.

Osgood said the city hopes to have all the necessary permits in hand by the end of the year and for the bridge to be reopened within four years. Requests for proposals to improve existing buildings on Long Island are expected to be put out to bid later this year, with construction anticipated to start next spring and completed within two years.

A rendering of the proposed replacement Long Island Bridge. City of Boston

There is $38 million currently earmarked in the city’s capital budget to rehabilitate the existing buildings on the island, and an additional $81 million for rebuilding the bridge.

Osgood emphasized the project will not cost hundreds of millions, as some have speculated, in part because the old bridge’s piers will be refurbished and used through the process, and design plans for the bridge are complete, according to Wu’s administration.

The city’s plans call for a span 3,300 feet long, supported by the existing piers. There would be two lanes for cars, one in each direction, with sidewalks and lighting “very similar to the previous bridge,” according to city authorities. The new design, according to the Wu administration, also accounts for sea level rise. Each part of the bridge between the piers is expected to be built on land and floated into place. The structure would preserve horizontal clearance for boats and would slightly increase the vertical clearance, officials said.

The region is facing an opioid crisis, and the plan for Long Island offers “an incredibly compelling vision,” Osgood said.

He added: ”The bridge is not the point, the point is the campus and the services.”

Objections to the plan continued this week, with one Quincy official calling it “ill-advised.” Christopher Walker, chief of staff for Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch, said the city plans to appeal the Chapter 91 permit.

“We will be making our case that it was issued in error,” he told the Globe Wednesday.

Central to the friction between Boston and Quincy is simple geography. The bridge — which would replace one demolished in 2015 because of structural concerns — would connect Long Island with Moon Island, which is owned by Boston but falls within the municipal boundaries of Quincy at its northern tip. In order to access the islands on land, vehicles would have to pass through the residential neighborhood of Squantum in Quincy.

Walker framed the state’s final permit as a “small component” of the process and said its approval “was not unexpected.” Ferry service to the island, he said, is a more affordable, sustainable, and efficient option than rebuilding the bridge.

“It’s clearly environmentally unsustainable,” he said of rebuilding the bridge, “and we know it will have significant impact on the navigation channels as well and we’ll be making that case.”

Boston, Walker said, is trying to permit a bridge “as if it was the same bridge being built 100 years ago.”

“That’s not how bridges are built in the 21st century,” he said.

The opioid crisis continues to pose complex challenges for lawmakers in the city and region.

Since the start of last year, 136 people living in Boston’s Mass. and Cass area have been permanently housed through a half-dozen low-threshold sites, according to city officials. More than half of those who were living in encampments in January 2022 are living in permanent housing, but hundreds more have arrived to live on the streets in and around the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

In that time frame, more than 4,100 people have been placed in substance use treatment, including more than 150 during the last month alone, Wu’s office said. During the first half of this year, emergency medical personnel have responded to more than 1,400 opioid-related calls in Boston alone, according to a state dashboard.

Earlier this month, Wu sounded what she called “a new level of public safety alarm” for Mass. and Cass following a series of extraordinarily violent events in July, which threw city officials into a scramble to strategize new plans to curb the violence.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald.