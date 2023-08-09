Maine native killed in action fighting with Ukrainian military, father says

Jeff Jones, who was born in Lewiston and grew up in Bowdoinham and Massachusetts, had long dreamed of defending others through military service and began planning to join the effort in Ukraine even before the Russian invasion began, Howard Jones said. He died during his second trip to Ukraine.

The death of Jeffrey Judd Jones, 48, was confirmed by the US Embassy in Kiev and the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, according to his father, Howard F. Jones Jr.

A Maine native who had joined the international effort to repel the Russian invasion of Ukraine was killed in action late last month after he was caught in a mortar shell explosion in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, his father said.

“His grandfather was in the military and served overseas just as World War II was ending,” Howard Jones, 74, said in a phone interview Wednesday. “So he looked up to his grandfather as kind of like a hero.”

As a young man in the mid-1990s, Jeff Jones joined the US Army, completed basic training at Fort Benning in Georgia, and served in the airborne division for about six months before he was discharged for a physical disability after he suffered an injury that was worsened by parachuting, according to his father.

“It was a dream for him, and unfortunately he did not meet the physical requirements . . . and he could not fulfill his dream at that point,” Howard Jones said.

Jeffrey J. Jones as a Cub Scout in 1983. Howard F. Jones Jr.

Jeff Jones went on to live for about a decade in California, then six or seven years in the Boston area, and around 2019 he moved back to Maine, where he wound up helping to oversee the production of COVID-19 tests at an Abbott Laboratories facility in Westbrook, his father said. Over the years, he married, had a son named Kyle, and separated from his wife in the early 2000s.

In early 2022, Jeff Jones went to live with his father in Perry, Ga., where Howard Jones lives half the year, “and he was already talking about going over there [to Ukraine] when they were on the border and there was some threat that they were going to cross,” he said.

Howard Jones encouraged his son to participate in the humanitarian effort rather than join the fight against Russian troops, and to stay in Poland, where he had several friends, instead of crossing the border into a war zone, he said.

Jeff Jones initially worked in Poland helping Ukrainian refugees find housing and seek legal immigration status, then joined a group of would-be field medics and crossed the border to enter Lviv, his father said.

“He didn’t have any experience in being a medic, but they gave him lessons on triage so that he could be part of the team,” Howard Jones said.

As Jeff Jones moved closer to the front lines of battle, he joined a rescue mission that ran into trouble when “an artillery shell hit a building, the building collapsed, and a block wall fell on him,” his father said.

“He ended up in the hospital for five days with a concussion,” Howard Jones said. “The doctor said if it wasn’t for his helmet, he would have been dead.”

After the injury, Jeff Jones returned to Georgia last summer, “and as soon as he got back . . . he was telling me he was going to go back to Ukraine,” his father said.

Jeff Jones began saving his money and set up a fundraising page to help pay the costs of his return, and by April he was back in Ukraine supporting the humanitarian efforts of the American Ukrainian Foundation, Howard Jones said.

Still, he said he didn’t feel he was contributing enough to the war effort, and less than two months ago, he joined the foreign fighters assisting the Ukrainian military, working mostly with young Latin American volunteers, who called the 48-year-old “grandpa,” according to his father.

“He was very protective of his group and had said many times he would take the hit for them,” his father said.

On July 31, Jeff Jones and seven others went on a mission to Bakhmut. None of them returned, his father said. Howard Jones last heard from his son about 6:30 a.m. Eastern time.

“Then before four hours were up, I got a message . . . that Jeff had been killed,” his father said. “I can see Jeff volunteering, and the people under him would follow him. He was willing to sacrifice.”

Howard Jones expects his son’s ashes to return to the United States in early September, and he is tentatively planning a celebration of his life to be held in Bangor, he said. He is anticipating a big crowd.

“He had a lot of friends all over the United States and the world,” Howard Jones said. “He always wanted to help the little people, particularly the children and the people of Ukraine.”

Jeffrey J. Jones and his father, Howard F. Jones Jr.

















Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.