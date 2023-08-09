Making maple syrup and queer community in N.H.’s North Country

The effort involves restoring the land after a devastating forest tent caterpillar infestation wiped out around 4,500 trees, slashing the maple syrup production by 62 percent, according to Hill. As a queer millennial, Hill has new ideas about what a successful farm looks like and how building that can make rural New Hampshire a friendly place for the next generation of queer people.

LANCASTER, N.H. — In the northern part of the White Mountains, high on a hilltop with a view of Cannon Mountain, is a 120-acre plot of land where Morgan Hill is creating a new kind of maple business.

“The general narrative about queerness is that it’s an urban phenomenon, focused on urban centers,” said Hill, who goes by they/them pronouns. But, “There are always ways the rural life appeals to a lot of queer people because it’s like we can actually just be who we are.”

Since Hill took over Mount Cabot Maple in 2020, they’ve been working to be a good steward of the sugar bush, with an eye toward diversifying the business to include agrotourism and even a queer farming campus for incubating other people’s projects and making rural New Hampshire a queer destination.

Hill grew up in Lancaster, and part of the message they received growing up in the community was, “if you’re from here and you want to do something cool with your life, you should probably leave.”

After attending high school over the border in St. Johnsbury, Vt., they left New Hampshire to go to college at Wesleyan University in Connecticut.

Hill went on to work on the national advance staff for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, and then spent a few years working as copy writer for a communications firm in Washington, D.C. But they began looking for a way to come home.

“It was great but it was just not for me because I’m this kind of a kid,” said Hill, who is now 31. That means the kind of kid who spends all winter working outside (“the key to joy”), tramping up and down the sugar bush, as steep as a 35 percent grade in places, fixing and building things, and using bare hands to tap maple trees.

“I’ll have days where I’m really plugged in, and I just don’t miss. I don’t hit deadwood,” Hill said.

Hill returned home to the same land where they grew up in September 2020, during the height of the pandemic. Biff Wyman, who had started sugaring the land in 2005 at Hill’s parents’ request, had sent a letter to Hill: Wyman was ready to retire, and was Hill ready to take over the helm of the company?

“It’s a beautiful letter,” Hill said. The gist of it was: “This is the good life. The kind of lifestyle this work affords is just really freaking good. You get to talk to people. You get to make this wonderful thing.”

Hill was sold. They now own the company and employee a three-person crew in addition to Hill’s dad, who pinch hits on building projects. They sell syrup online, at a handful of coops and stores in New Hampshire, and in about 35 shops around the country.

But even the good life isn’t drama free.

For Mount Cabot Maple, drama hit the sugar bush in 2016 and again in 2017 in the form of a tent caterpillar infestation that defoliated so many trees that syrup production dropped 60 percent. Hill said the farm went from 7,800 taps before the caterpillars to just 3,300 afterward.

“The worst thing that could happen, happened,” Hill said. They plan to let new trees grow for around 25 years before tapping them, so Hill expects the sugar bush won’t reach its former capacity until they’re nearing the end of their career.

Steven Roberge, a maple expert and state forestry specialist at the University of New Hampshire Extension, said an explosion of forest tent caterpillars affected both Lancaster and Randolph in 2016.

“It was the perfect storm,” he said. Tent caterpillars are native to New Hampshire, but every so often they reach outbreak populations. When that happened in 2016, Roberge said, it was especially devastating because it was coupled with a drought, so the trees were particularly hard hit.

Climate change is another looming environmental crisis Hill is bracing for.

“There’s the fact that we don’t know how long we’re going to be able to make maple syrup based on climate change,” Hill said. Right now, the sugaring season usually starts in October and lasts until late April or early May.

Roberge doesn’t expect a future where maple sugaring is impossible, but he said climate change is already making it really hard to predict weather, and it will likely shorten the season.

“These weather patterns we’ve relied on for a century-plus, those seem to be breaking down,” he said. In order for sap to flow, it has be cold overnight and warmer during the day.

Right now, there are maple sugarers as far south as North Carolina and West Virginia, according to Roberge, but their production is very limited.

And Hill doesn’t believe the path to growing their business is producing more syrup, but instead by inviting more people onto the land and diversifying their operation in other ways, like creating a queer farm campus that can serve as an incubator for other people’s projects.

“There’s a couple of things that started clicking that feel really exciting, like how to build out this place in a way that benefits another generation of queers in nature,” Hill said.

Future plans aside, Hill will be the first to tell you, things are already pretty sweet.

