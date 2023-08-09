Boston police investigate stabbing near Mass. and Cass; victim suffers life-threatening injuries

Boston police were called to investigate a report of a person stabbed near the intersection of area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard on Tuesday night.
At about at 8:59 p.m. officers were dispatched to 891 Massachusetts Ave. where they found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to officer Kim Tavares, a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department.
The building at 891 Massachusetts Ave. — known for its round shape — once housed a Best Western Plus hotel.
The male victim was transported to a local hospital by Boston EMS, Tavares said.
It’s unclear where the stabbing occurred, and Tavares did not have any additional information on the victim or his condition.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
