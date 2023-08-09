Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after crash in Wrentham

The two vehicles collided, causing the motorcycle to be deflected into a utility pole and ejecting its driver into the roadway, the statement said.

Emergency crews from each community responded to the scene of the crash that occurred around 4:50 p.m. on Hancock Street. The motorcyclist tried to pass the SUV as it turned left into a driveway, Wrentham police said in a statement on Facebook.

A motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries after being thrown from the vehicle following a collision with an SUV late Wednesday afternoon on the Plainville/Wrentham town line, according to police.

Emergency crews responding to the scene at first had a hard time finding the motorcyclist because they were “in a remote area on the edge of both communities,” Wrentham Fire Chief Antonio R. Marino said in an e-mail.

The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Trauma Center at Rhode Island Hospital, Marino said. A MedFlight was initially called and then canceled due to time considerations.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, police said.

Marino said that he was “extremely proud” of the coordinated effort between both Plainville and Wrentham Police and Fire personnel who responded to the scene.

“Additionally, I am proud of the efforts of both police and fire personnel to quickly stabilize the patient, provide life saving treatments and initiate rapid transport to a trauma center,” Marino said. “A Job well done by all.”

No further information was available.





Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.