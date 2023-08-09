Nurse from N.H. and her child released after abduction in Haiti, aid group says

“It is with a heart of gratitude and immense joy that we at El Roi Haiti confirm the safe release of our staff member and friend, Alix Dorsainvil and her child who were held hostage in Port au Prince, Haiti,” El Roi Haiti said. “Today we are praising God for answered prayer!”

In a statement posted to its website, El Roi Haiti Outreach International said Dorsainvil and her child were safe. The group did not specify when the two were found, or how, nor did it identify her captors or say whether local authorities had arrested anyone.

Alix Dorsainvil, the 31-year-old nurse from New Hampshire who was kidnapped in Haiti on July 27 , and her child have been released after being held hostage in Port au Prince , the Christian humanitarian group she works for said Wednesday.

The statement said Dorsainvil, who’s married to El Roi’s director, Sandro Dorsainvil, needs time to heal away from the spotlight.

“We praise God that He has proven Himself faithful as He restores, supports, and strengthens Alix and her family, the ministry of El Roi Haiti, and the community that Alix has impacted - and continues to impact - with her ministry in Haiti,” the group said.

“There is still much to process and to heal from in this situation, so we are asking that no attempts be made to contact Alix or her family at this time,” the statement continued. “We will continue to release information as appropriate on our website. Please keep checking back. And again, thanks for all of the prayers and support through this incredibly difficult time.”

Dorsainvil was kidnapped with their child from the nonprofit’s campus near Port-au-Prince “while serving in our community ministry,” El Roi Haiti president and cofounder Jason Brown had said via email days after her abduction.

“Alix is a deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family,” Brown wrote. “Alix has worked tirelessly as our school and community nurse to bring relief to those who are suffering as she loves and serves the people of Haiti in the name of Jesus.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking story will be updated.

