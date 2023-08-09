In our immigrant crisis, an opportunity

Governor Maura Healey has declared a state of emergency , appealing to the federal government to send funding to help with that burden, and to expedite work authorizations so that eligible immigrants can take the jobs they desperately want.

The thousands of new arrivals in this state in recent months, most from the disintegrating Caribbean country, have brought our shelter system to its knees. The 5,600 families currently in state-funded temporary housing represent an 80 percent increase over last year, with the state opening up new accommodations wherever it can find space, and spending $45 million a month on emergency assistance.

Maybe it doesn’t feel that way right now, but we are lucky so many immigrants fleeing turmoil in Haiti and elsewhere are showing up in Massachusetts.

Helping them is the right thing to do. We’re not Florida, whose showboating governor has enacted anti-immigrant measures so draconian that even his fans are freaking out about labor shortages. And we’re not Texas, whose sadistic governor has placed illegal and dangerous floating barriers in the Rio Grande. Lord knows we have our moments, but this is a state where most of us want leaders who act with basic humanity.

But welcoming the immigrants is also the smart thing to do.

They’re good for Massachusetts, and we desperately need them. We depend on immigrants to grow our population, our economy, and especially our labor force.

Alvaro Lima, research director for the Boston Planning and Development Agency, said immigrants living in Boston start businesses at higher rates than native-born Americans. They are more likely to be of prime working age, and fill jobs from the bottom to the top of the economy. The 160,000 or so immigrants who work in Boston were responsible for $34.5 billion in output in 2021, a fifth of the city’s total, and created another 80,000 jobs indirectly.

“If you go to Mass. General, [among] the doctors and nurses and people cleaning bathrooms are immigrants,” Lima said. “In a financial institution, the guy cleaning the windows on the outside is an immigrant, and the guy investing your money on the inside is also an immigrant.”

According to the US Chamber of Commerce, Massachusetts has one of the most severe worker shortages in the country, with just 44 available workers for every 100 job openings. Nowhere is that more obvious than in the health care industry, which had been careening into crisis since before the pandemic drove burned-out workers from the field.

Everywhere you look, people are paying the price for the worker shortage. Thousands of residents with complex medical or behavioral needs are languishing at home with overburdened family caregivers because understaffed day hab centers no longer have spots for them. Hospitals are turning to budget-busting travel nurses because they don’t have enough on staff, and the Massachusetts Nurses Association said a fifth of those who remain want to leave the field in the next couple of years. Home health care organizations and nursing homes are struggling to find and keep workers to do the hard, underpaid work of caring for elders. And the Alzheimer’s Association said Massachusetts will need to find another 30,000 aides by the end of the decade to support the burgeoning population with the disease. Patients and caregivers are aging, and we’re not nearly ready for that demographic explosion of need.

Advertisement

Immigrants make up a disproportionate share of health workers at all levels, and Haitians make up a disproportionate share of immigrant workers in health care and home care in Massachusetts, said Marlishia Aho, regional communications manager for SEIU 1199, which represents some 80,000 health care workers.

“We desperately need workers in health care and home care, and those coming to Massachusetts need stability,” said Aho. But she has seen the strain labor shortages are putting on members, driving some of them from the industry. So if we’re going to keep new arrivals here in pricey Massachusetts, it’s not enough to provide them with jobs: They have to be good jobs, with decent hourly wages, and support for tech training, transportation, and child care — jobs “that allow them to grow roots in Massachusetts, and contribute to the richness of our state.”

How lucky we will be if that happens. Giving these immigrants a hand now isn’t charity. It’s an investment in the future — for all of us.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her @GlobeAbraham.