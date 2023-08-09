Peabody man arrested for allegedly trying to kill girlfriend

A woman’s shouts for help drew first responders to her Peabody apartment Tuesday night where the woman’s boyfriend was allegedly trying to kill her by setting the home on fire, police said.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. Tuesday at 85 Lowell St. as a fire alarm in the building was sounding, police wrote in a statement.

“The first responding officer reported that a female was yelling for help and reported to the officer that her boyfriend was trying to kill her,” police wrote. “The Peabody Fire Department arrived and extinguished a fire in their apartment.”