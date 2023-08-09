From precision walks to sleepy time routines, my newborn son has made me a superstitious freak

Until opening day a few years ago when a perfectly placed swinging bunt that hugged the third base line left my catcher, pitcher, and third baseman all frozen in place as a runner scored from second base on a ball that didn’t make it eight feet past the batter’s box.

At the beginning of every Little League season, I used to warn the 7-year-olds who I coach that touching the chalk along the first and third base lines would bring them bad luck. It was mostly a way of trying to keep the field tidy before the games begin, but it often resulted in an adorable at-all-costs effort from the kids to avoid the white stuff.

This wasn’t a case of the catcher thinking the pitcher might race to pick up the ball, and the pitcher assuming it was the third baseman’s job, and the third baseman showing far more interest in worms in the dirt than any ball coming his way. They all wanted to grab the ball, but … “Coach, it’s bad luck to touch the chalk.”

Turns out there are no backsies when you start talking luck with little ones.

I’ve been thinking about those chalky baselines a lot since my son, Jack, was born on May 6, and not just because one of our first trips outside the house was to the Rhode Island high school baseball state championship (congrats Cumberland!) and his mom and I bring a fleece blanket with pictures of baseballs on it everywhere we go.

It’s because I’ve developed about 75 superstitions since Jack was born, and three months in, I’m showing no signs of slowing down. The parenting books and blogs might call it building a routine, but I’ve definitely convinced myself that I’ll have a decade of bad luck (or at least no sleep) if I don’t make the same Dad joke every time we see a dog walking in our neighborhood. “Don’t scare the puppy,” I tell him whether he’s completely alert or entirely passed out in his stroller.

Take our walks, for example.

We live in a fairly residential area in Providence, and nearly every day this summer, we tried to take three laps around the Mount Pleasant High School baseball field, once again as part of my effort to indoctrinate him into loving our national pastime. We do it three times because he screamed bloody murder one day when we made it around the field just twice and screeched again the time we tried to do five laps.

So three laps it is, or else I’m convinced Jack will grow up to hate baseball.

Our daily strolls also involve a trip to the St. Augustine Church parking lot because everyone knows churches have the best-paved surfaces, and Jack is enamored with a tree that I really hope he’ll climb one day. We circle the tree once, mostly because by this point in the walk, he’s about five minutes from an epic meltdown and there’s no reason to tempt fate.

So just once around the tree; any more than that, my baby-addled brain believes, and as an adult he’ll clear-cut the property of every house he buys.

Feeding time brings a whole new set of habits Jack will surely discuss with his therapist someday.

We open the freezer to stare at the popsicles he can’t yet eat, and I tell him how strawberry or orange are the only acceptable flavors. If I don’t, I worry that he’ll grow up to be a fudgsicle kid. Then I sing, “Let’s all have some delicious formula,” and cross my fingers that he won’t scream in my face.

I’m one of the pickiest eaters in America (I largely stick with tan-colored foods like chicken tenders and pancakes), so it seems inevitable that he’s going to pick up some of those bad habits. For now, though, he expects his bottle to be filled with exactly five ounces of formula after his bottle has rested in hot water for exactly five minutes.

Jack is still figuring out his facial expressions, but the side eye he gives you if the bottle isn’t exactly the correct temperature rivals anything you ever saw from The Rock on Monday Night Raw in the late 1990s. Yes, I smell what the Jack is cooking.

Now that I think about it, he might be my picky twin already.

And of course, there’s sleepy time.

Mom and Dad have ignored all the suggestions people made to not let Jack nap on our shoulders, and we’ve decided to let the folks at day care figure it out in a few weeks. At night, that means allowing him to lay on us until he’s basically snoring before we jam him into a swaddle and hope for the best. If we didn’t, he’d grow up to rob banks, right?

But first, Mom and Dad give him a bath every single night around 7 p.m., and then we like to read him “Goodnight, Goodnight Construction Site” because we really enjoy the illustrations in that book, and it could prevent him from becoming one of those NIMBY neighbors.

I can only assume that these superstitions will evolve over time, but I’ve got a feeling that Jack and I are going to spend an awful lot of time organizing his wrestling figures the same way every night and watching “The Sandlot” before bed.

Anything to avoid bad luck.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.