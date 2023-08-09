Providence officials ignored warnings against controversial tax breaks for wealthy developer, court documents say

The suit was settled in 2021, when the Elorza administration agreed to give Chace millions of dollars in tax breaks in exchange for renting some of his apartments to tenants who make under a certain income.

The council’s new outside attorney, Max Wistow, filed the “motion to intervene” in Providence Superior Court on Tuesday. The filing is part of the original 2020 lawsuit where Chace and his real estate firm Cornish Associates sought tax breaks under a state law meant for low-income housing.

PROVIDENCE — Arguing it’s necessary to prevent “private backroom deals” in the city, the Providence City Council has filed legal action against tax breaks granted to developer Arnold “Buff” Chace by the administration of former Mayor Jorge Elorza.

The new filings, comprising more than 300 pages, allege that multiple lawyers in the Elorza administration advised against the deal at the time, arguing Chace’s 10 downtown apartment buildings did not qualify for reduced taxes under state law.

The city council is asking to intervene in the case, after which it will seek to vacate the consent order that granted the tax breaks.

“The City Council has been stonewalled in its investigation of this matter,” attorney Max Wistow wrote in the court documents. “Denial of this motion would impede the City Council from fulfilling its duty to protect against private backroom deals designed to improperly benefit private individuals.”

A hearing on the motion is set for Aug. 24. A spokesperson for Chace declined to comment.

The court action comes after the council voted in July to hire an outside attorney to intervene in the case, in which Chace sought “8-Law” treatment for the 10 buildings, which include the Peerless Lofts and others.

The 8-Law is a state statute meant to encourage low-income housing, which allows an owner to pay 8 percent of their annual rental income as their tax bill, rather than the current commercial real estate tax rate, which this year is $35.10 per $1,000 of property value.

At the time that Chace filed the lawsuit, five of the buildings had tax stabilization agreements — a different kind of tax break — that were about to expire.

The settlement, filed with the court as a consent order, allowed Chace to claim the 8 percent treatment for all 10 of the buildings as long as 25 percent of the apartments are rented to tenants making 100 percent of the area median income or less. (That is currently $74,200 for a single-person household.)

The tax breaks apply to the entirety of all 10 buildings, including commercial space and market-rate apartments, and last for 30 years.

City councilors have expressed outrage that the deal was not brought before the council for approval, and their new legal filing argues the deal represents the “unlawful usurpation of the exclusive authority of the City Council over the taxation of real estate.”

The documents also contain three emails by assistant city solicitors Samuel Budway, Sharon Garner and Lisa Fries, advising that the preferential tax treatment under 8-Law cannot be applied to an entire building if just some of the units are income-restricted.

“Because this project is mixed use (not solely residential) and because the entirety of the property is not restricted, I agree with my colleagues that the project does not meet the criteria for 8 Law,” Fries wrote in an email to City Solicitor Jeff Dana in January of 2021.

“It is my understanding that our client is well aware of the law department’s advise [sic] and wishes to move forward,” Fries continued.

The email doesn’t name the client, but Wistow assumes in his legal filing that she is referring to Elorza.

Elorza could not immediately be reached for comment. Dana, who is still the city solicitor under Mayor Brett Smiley, declined to comment. Josh Estrella, a spokesperson for Smiley, also declined to comment because of the ongoing litigation.

How much is Chace saving in taxes?

Calculating Chace’s tax savings over 30 years is not an exact science, since property values and tax rates change over the years.

But the council claims in its filing he will save roughly $42 million compared to what he would have paid in taxes over the three decades of the agreement. (It’s not immediately clear how the council calculated the number; spokesperson Parker Gavigan declined to comment because of the litigation.)

Asked if the Smiley administration agrees with the number, a city spokesperson recently provided the Globe with a spreadsheet estimating the savings at roughly $31 million.

But the savings were calculated comparing Chace’s taxes under the deal to his pre-consent order taxes, and did not take into account that his tax stabilization agreements would have expired during the course of the 30 years had this new deal not replaced those agreements.

Tax assessor Janesse Muscatelli told the Globe last week she does not have an accurate estimate of Chace’s tax savings over the 30 years. She acknowledged that $31 million was likely an underestimate.

Smiley’s office has said previously that Chace is willing to renegotiate the deal, with the city clawing back some of the tax subsidy. According to the city’s calculations, Chace’s savings would be reduced to $22 million under an amended deal.

Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.