We haven’t seen the last of the rain for the week

There were two confirmed tornadoes in our state — neither particularly big but nevertheless, both confirmed — and of course that’s not the norm.

Well that was wild yesterday. I recently wrote about the fact that last Friday the ingredients for severe weather were present but didn’t come together in quite the right way; yesterday shows what can happen when all the ingredients do come together.

If you’re wondering how the National Weather Service actually investigates these types of situations after they occur: They look at how the damage has been distributed and depending on whether it’s in more of a circle or a straight line determines if it was a tornado or just strong thunderstorm winds. In this overall pattern, we’re probably not done with the possibility for severe weather this summer, either.

In addition to the severe weather there was a lot of rain. Logan airport received an inch and a third — it wasn’t a record for the day but it was the most amount of rain and the only rain we have seen so far in August. There was a swath of 3 to over 6 inches of rain around the 128 belt which provided all the flooding. The elements of showers stayed in a relatively small area yesterday morning.

Two areas of heavy rain over the past week are seen above. Most, if not all of it, fell Tuesday. NOAA

It is certainly a better day today. We have plenty of sunshine and temperatures will be warm, in the 80s. The humidity is not as high as yesterday and in general it’s quite pleasant. There is also a breeze, and this summer breezes have been at a premium.

Another weather system will approach Thursday afternoon. The day will start with sunshine and then the humidity will creep up, clouds will increase, and we once again run the risk for more showers sometime in the afternoon and/or evening. Some of these could produce copious amounts of rainfall once again. There’s even the chance of more severe weather especially over southeastern Massachusetts, including small spin-ups. Once that weather system departs it will leave us with a stunning day for Friday.

The HRR model is showing more showers approaching greater Boston Thursday afternoon. This will be accompanied by higher humidity. WeatherBELL

I’m pretty excited about Friday’s weather, with low humidity — dew points under 60 degrees in many areas — and plenty of sunshine.

The day starts nice on Saturday with dry weather. However another weather system is going to be approaching from the west. On Saturday, the upper levels of the atmosphere will have a cool pool of air to our north. You can see this on the map below as represented by abnormally low heights of a certain level of the atmosphere.

A cool pool of air at roughly 18,000 feet in the atmosphere will lead to more showers later Saturday. WeatherBELL

When we see this dip in the mid-levels of the atmosphere It’s an indication that instability could lead to more showers and storms. As long as that system keeps moving we should clear out for Sunday. Then they will be another chance of more inclement weather later Monday or Tuesday.

You might be wondering if this pattern is ever going to break and the answer is of course yes. However when the inevitable change happens is the question. Generally these types of patterns can last about 6 weeks and then sometimes, like this summer, reestablish themselves for another 6 weeks. This would put us in the middle of August for the next possible change since this all began in early June. As they say, stay tuned.