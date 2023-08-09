Top ten list of towns that got most rain from powerful storm

Essex and Middlesex counties got the most rain.
According to data released by the National Weather Service on Wednesday, 10 communities in those two counties received the largest amount of rain when a powerful weather system roared across Massachusetts, generating tornados in Mattapoisett and Barnstable and causing flash flooding.
The information is collected by the weather service from volunteer spotters, and includes data from two sites in both Billerica and Haverhill.
Lawrence, where the mayor has declared a state of emergency to deal with the impacts of flash flooding, received 6.72 inches of rain followed by Amesbury with 5.63 inches. Middlesex County towns of Billerica (5.15) and Carlisle (5.09) ranked third and fourth, according to the data.
Advertisement
The final six were:
5. Haverhill (Essex) 5.05 inches
6. Tewksbury (Middlesex) 4.9 inches
7. Andover (Essex) 4.76 inches
8. Groveland (Essex) 4.7 inches
9. Billerica (Middlesex) 4.62 inches
10. Haverhill (Essex) 4.56
The weather service said thunderstorms and a possible tornado may return on Thursday. “Some potential for an isolated tornado in far southeast MA Thu. night and for strong/severe storms Sat. night,” forecasters wrote.
Here is the outlook for the week ahead. Best days are today, Fri., and late Sun. into early Mon. Most unsettled weather is on Thu. night, Sat. night, and Mon. night. Some potential for an isolated tornado in far southeast MA Thu. night and for strong/severe storms Sat. night. pic.twitter.com/UQi7Y2vi2S— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 9, 2023
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe. Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her @cprignano.