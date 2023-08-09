Top ten list of towns that got most rain from powerful storm

The information is collected by the weather service from volunteer spotters, and includes data from two sites in both Billerica and Haverhill.

According to data released by the National Weather Service on Wednesday, 10 communities in those two counties received the largest amount of rain when a powerful weather system roared across Massachusetts, generating tornados in Mattapoisett and Barnstable and causing flash flooding.

Essex and Middlesex counties got the most rain.

Lawrence, where the mayor has declared a state of emergency to deal with the impacts of flash flooding, received 6.72 inches of rain followed by Amesbury with 5.63 inches. Middlesex County towns of Billerica (5.15) and Carlisle (5.09) ranked third and fourth, according to the data.

The final six were:

5. Haverhill (Essex) 5.05 inches

6. Tewksbury (Middlesex) 4.9 inches

7. Andover (Essex) 4.76 inches

8. Groveland (Essex) 4.7 inches

9. Billerica (Middlesex) 4.62 inches

10. Haverhill (Essex) 4.56

The weather service said thunderstorms and a possible tornado may return on Thursday. “Some potential for an isolated tornado in far southeast MA Thu. night and for strong/severe storms Sat. night,” forecasters wrote.





