‘Lightning round’ draws out R.I. congressional candidates

PROVIDENCE — The “lightning round” is becoming a staple in the debates and forums in Rhode Island’s First Congressional District race, with a prime example coming during a forum Tuesday night that brought 10 Democratic candidates to the Social Enterprise Greenhouse Hub in Providence.

Julie Owens, chief executive officer of the Social Enterprise Greenhouse, served as moderator along with Lisa Ranglin, executive director of the Rhode Island Black Business Association.

And during the “lightning round,” Owens asked the candidates: “You have a friend from out of state visiting Rhode Island for the very first time, you are going to bring them to one place — it is not a beach — where do you go?”