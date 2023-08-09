‘Lightning round’ draws out R.I. congressional candidates

PROVIDENCE — The “lightning round” is becoming a staple in the debates and forums in Rhode Island’s First Congressional District race, with a prime example coming during a forum Tuesday night that brought 10 Democratic candidates to the Social Enterprise Greenhouse Hub in Providence.
Julie Owens, chief executive officer of the Social Enterprise Greenhouse, served as moderator along with Lisa Ranglin, executive director of the Rhode Island Black Business Association.
And during the “lightning round,” Owens asked the candidates: “You have a friend from out of state visiting Rhode Island for the very first time, you are going to bring them to one place — it is not a beach — where do you go?”
- J. Aaron Regunberg said, “I’ve been spending a lot of time at the Providence Children’s Museum. It’s really fun to watch my son, Asa, have an amazing time, and it’s fun for adults, too.”
- Ana B. Quezada said, “A nice restaurant, to try different places and to know how diverse we are.”
- Stephen M. Casey: “The State House here in Providence, to show everybody that Rhode Island was started on religious freedom and acceptance for everybody.”
- John Goncalves: “The Mike Van Leesten Providence Pedestrian Bridge.”
- Don Carlson: “Quonset (Business Park). It’s an amazing story of redevelopment and successful real businesses, and 20 percent of manufacturing in Rhode Island is now right at Quonset.”
- Stephanie Beauté: “I would take them on a nature walk, the Audubon Society has a lot of great places.”
- Sabina Matos: “Hope & Main, to see how new immigrants are able to create business and build new life.”
- Walter Berbrick: “A school in Central Falls and a school in Barrington, so they could see the disparity in education.”
- Sandra C. Cano: “Slater Mill, as a proud Pawtucket person.”
- Gabe Amo: “One of our vibrant main streets, but I’m just going to pick one — Main Street in Warren.”
Ranglin asked the candidates: “What was the most recent Black- or Brown-owned retail business or restaurant you shopped at or ate at, and what did you eat or buy?”
- Amo said: “The Village Restaurant in downtown Providence — Nigerian-style, West African food. I had rice and beans and spinach dish.”
- Cano said: “10 Rocks (Tapas Bar & Restaurant) in Pawtucket is amazing. I got the octopus and also the chicken and pineapple.”
- Berbrick said: “This is easy for me because I go there three times a week — Incred-a-Bowl in East Providence. The beef burrito is absolutely fire.”
- Matos said: “To eat, Apsara. For a shop, I just went to Geri’s Bluffing Boutique in Woonsocket and got a hat. Especially when I go to one of the Nigerian events, I get a hat.”
- Beauté said: “Geri just took my money, too. A place that I go to essentially every Sunday — my daughter and I go there for breakfast — would be Humming Bird in Newport. They have amazing brunch and lunch pork special, and my favorite is oxtail.”
- Carlson said: “Beautiful Day. I’ve fallen in love with their granola — cardamom and ginger and all kinds of amazing flavors. And it’s owned and run by refugees. It’s an amazing business.”
- Goncalves said: “Kin (Southern Table & Bar), downtown (Providence). I encouraged Brown University to support a local business.”
- Casey said: “Taco Jalisco, Social Street, Woonsocket. Beef burrito is the best way to go.”
- Quezada said: “I love a restaurant in Central Falls called Sharks (Peruvian Cuisine). I had the ceviche.”
- Regunberg said: “Piemonte Pizza and Grill, on the corner of Camp and Doyle. It’s owned by the loveliest Kurdish family. A little tip is what I had: It’s not on the menu, but ask for the Kurdish pizza and it’s this really, really, delicious melange of flavors.”
During the “lightning round,” candidates also were asked what percentage of venture capital dollars are awarded to Black-owned firms (2 percent) and women-owned firms (less than 3 percent).
Boston Globe reporters Edward Fitzpatrick and Steph Machado will moderate a debate among 10 Democratic candidates for the First Congressional District seat at Roger Williams University on Aug. 17. The event is sponsored by the Rhode Island Association of Democratic City and Town Chairs.
