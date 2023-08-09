Rhode Island team is one game away from the Little League Baseball World Series

Smithfield, the Rhode Island state champs for the first time in 56 years, defeated New Jersey, 10-5, in the semifinals on Wednesday at A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center in Bristol, Conn.

The winner of that game will go on to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

PROVIDENCE — A hitting barrage, including another home run by Connor Curtis, has Smithfield a game away from reaching the Little League Baseball World Series. They’ll face the undefeated New York team in the finals of the Little League Baseball Metro Region tournament on Friday.

Curtis led Smithfield with two hits, two runs, and an RBI; Brayden Castellone was 3-for-4 with three RBI; and Mason Dionne was 2-for-2 with two RBI for Smithfield. Brady McShane and Dionne combined to pitch a five-hitter with McShane earning the win.

Now, Smithfield will play New York, a Little League juggernaut, in the title game at 7 p.m. on Friday. The game is being aired on ESPN.

After the game, Smithfield coach Eric Gibree could be seen on ESPN huddling with his team. He was heard on the air telling them “People are starting to find out what happens when you put a pitbull in the corner.”

Gibree used the beast analogy following Smithfield’s disappointing loss to Cranston Western in the first game of states. They responded by running the table.

Smithfield also lost its first game at the Little League regional but has hung on to beat Connecticut, 2-0, in its first elimination bracket game on Sunday, and stopping New Jersey.

“That team thought they were going to be able to throw whoever they wanted and we wouldn’t be able to hit,” Gibree told his team after beating New Jersey. “We drove ground balls and we scored runs. ... You just had 14 hits in the regional semifinals. This was the plan from the jump. This was the plan.”

Smithfield opened the game with three runs thanks to three singles in the first inning but New Jersey tied the game at three with a pair of singles in the bottom of the first. A Brayden Castellone single in the second inning gave Smithfield a 5-3 lead, and Rhode Island jumped ahead 6-4 with a single by Gavin Gibree in the third.

Smithfield scored four runs in the fifth inning, one on Curtis’s third solo home run of the tournament. Curtis, who has become one of the best players at the regionals, was walked twice.

McShane pitched 4 2/3 strong innings with five strikeouts, three walks, and four earned runs, before being forced out of the game due to the Little League’s pitch-count rule, which limits 11-12-year-olds to 85 pitches per day. Dionne entered the game and after escaping a bases-loaded jam, earned the save.

New Jersey was led by Braden Edelle, who was 2-for-2 with two runs, and Ryan Chernigal with one hit and two RBI.

During a post-game interview on ESPN, Curtis recalled his last intentional walk, a four-ball pitchout where he appeared prepared to swing if a pitch came into the strike zone.

“Well, he was standing outside and I know what’s coming, I know a walk is coming,” Curtis said. “I’m just trying to catch whatever I can. If he misses I know where it’s going.”

Curtis said playing in the Little League regional is a “dream come true.”

“Where I come from Rhode Island is very small, there’s not much I see outside of it. ... It’s not going to be easy at all. We’re going to have to play our hearts out.”

Smithfield’s social media groups were instantly filled with celebratory posts.

The Smithfield Little League posted on Facebook, “That’s right! The Boys of Summer did it again! Next game is Friday at 7 against NY!”

Smithfield lost to New York, 10-1, in the first game of the regional but despite New York being undefeated, the championship will be a winner-take-all game. The Little League modified tournament rules eliminate the extra game if it’s a final.

Curtis said he could hear support coming from Smithfield and Rhode Island with every ping of the phone.

“Everyone is texting us and everyone is here for us,” he said.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.