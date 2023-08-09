Second Amherst Regional Middle school employee files discrimination complaint against district

Magee told the publication in an email the district has a history of racial discrimination and claimed Superintendent Michael Morris has continued “to allow racial discrimination against Black staff to run rampant” and said the School Committee has failed to hold him accountable.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reported that Lamikco Magee, who was a leader in Amherst Regional Middle School’s special education department until she resigned last month, filed the complaint on Monday with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, claiming district leaders discriminated against her based on her race and sex.

Another employee has filed a discrimination complaint against Amherst-Pelham Regional Public Schools, the second such complaint in a month against the district.

Advertisement

“In addition to discrimination against Blacks, other marginalized groups have been ignored after reporting acts of discrimination, bullying and retaliation,” Magee told the Gazette.

Morris said in an email to the Globe on Wednesday morning that he has not received a “formal notice” of the complaint” but received a “courtesy copy” and declined to comment on it.

“I will simply state that we look forward to defending against Ms. Magee’s Complaint,” Morris said.

Magee’s complaint comes less than four weeks after Doreen Cunningham, Amherst-Pelham Regional School assistant superintendent for diversity, equity, and human resources, also filed a discrimination complaint against the district with the agency. Cunningham claimed in her complaint she was given “no basis” for being put on leave in May by then-Acting Superintendent Douglas Slaughter. Her complaint also named Morris.

Slaughter, who is also the district’s finance director, said in a message to the district in May that Cunningham was being placed on leave “pending the conclusion of the current Title IX investigation,” which was first reported by Amherst Regional High School’s student newspaper, The Graphic.

In May, The Graphic reported allegations by students, families, and staff that three counselors at Amherst Regional Middle School had purposely misgendered students, failed to support students who faced gender-based bullying or harassment, and expressed religious beliefs in conversations with students and staff.

Advertisement

One parent told the student newspaper she raised concerns about one counselor and the overall school climate for more than a year before she filed a Title IX complaint in April.

Cunningham is named in the article as someone who hired the counselors and allegedly protected them against the complaints. In the complaint she filed last month, Cunningham claimed the article diminished her standing in the school community and exposed her to hatred, ridicule, and contempt.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her @adriarwatson.