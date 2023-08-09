scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Show us: Have you seen weird mushrooms popping up this summer?

By Sahar Fatima Globe Staff,Updated August 9, 2023, 16 minutes ago
Mycena are small delicate mushrooms that can appear in profusion during wet periods. This 2018 photo shows mushrooms proliferating in Olmsted Park in Jamaica Plain.Lane Turner

Amid a damp and rainy summer, some Massachusetts residents are reporting seeing strange new mushrooms and other plants popping up around their homes or neighborhoods.

Mushrooms growing underground can sometimes sprout above the soil when conditions are right, such as when it’s warm and moist, to prepare for reproduction.

