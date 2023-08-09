Show us: Have you seen weird mushrooms popping up this summer?

Amid a damp and rainy summer, some Massachusetts residents are reporting seeing strange new mushrooms and other plants popping up around their homes or neighborhoods.
So many different mushrooms this summer. This one looks beautiful, but I think if I tasted it I might end up following a white rabbit down a hole. 🐇 pic.twitter.com/UfqxgcdX87— Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) August 9, 2023
Mushrooms growing underground can sometimes sprout above the soil when conditions are right, such as when it’s warm and moist, to prepare for reproduction.
Have you seen any mushrooms or other new plants pop up after recent rains in and around Boston? Tell us about it and send us your photos or videos by filling out the form below.
Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com Follow her @sahar_fatima.