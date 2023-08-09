Son accused of killing his mother in her NH home arrested in Revere

Authorities arrested a 20-year-old New Hampshire man in Revere on Wednesday on a warrant that charged him with second-degree murder for knowingly killing his mother last week, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said in a statement.
James Coe, who was also charged with being a fugitive from justice, is accused of shooting his mother on Aug. 3 with a rifle in her Danville, N.H. home and falsifying physical evidence for altering, concealing, and removing the firearm used to commit the crime, Formella said.
The body of Denise Damato-Coe, 59, was found by Danville police officers responding to a 911 call for help late in the evening that same day at her home at 48 Back Road where she lived with members of her family, authorities said.
An autopsy concluded that Coe died of multiple gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide.
A warrant for Coe’s arrest was issued Wednesday.
By evening, Coe was in custody with the help of the Rockingham County sheriff’s office, Revere Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, Formella said.
Coe is being held without bail and will likely have an arraignment hearing scheduled in Chelsea District Court in coming days, followed by extradition proceedings to New Hampshire, Formella said.
