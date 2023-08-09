Son accused of killing his mother in her NH home arrested in Revere

Authorities arrested a 20-year-old New Hampshire man in Revere on Wednesday on a warrant that charged him with second-degree murder for knowingly killing his mother last week, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said in a statement.

James Coe, who was also charged with being a fugitive from justice, is accused of shooting his mother on Aug. 3 with a rifle in her Danville, N.H. home and falsifying physical evidence for altering, concealing, and removing the firearm used to commit the crime, Formella said.

The body of Denise Damato-Coe, 59, was found by Danville police officers responding to a 911 call for help late in the evening that same day at her home at 48 Back Road where she lived with members of her family, authorities said.