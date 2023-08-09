Tidewater stadium developer says it has raised funds to finish building in Pawtucket

The announcement comes weeks after construction halted at the site because Fortuitous Partners hadn’t yet raised enough private funds. The project has also blown deadlines.

PROVIDENCE — The developer behind the Tidewater Landing soccer stadium project in Pawtucket said Wednesday it has completed raising the private funding needed to finish building it.

But now Fortuitous says it has its money. All of the private capital is secured, between upfront funds and letters of commitment on loans, the developer says. The loans are expected to close, along with public borrowing in support of the project, sometime in the fall, the developer said. It’s unclear when construction might start again, but Fortuitous spokesman Mike Raia said the team expects it to happen in the “near future.”

Advertisement

The stadium is expected to cost $124 million, of which $45.5 million would be funded by city and state funds and the rest by private investors. The bulk of the public funding is through bonds that will be paid back with tax revenues raised in a swath of Pawtucket.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

In May, Fortuitous Partners’ Brett Johnson said the private financing gap was still $10 million, and would be raised in six weeks. Six weeks came and went, but now the developer says the gap has been fixed -- with upfront funds from investors, rather than new loans. According to Fortutious Partners, the developer and the team, Rhode Island FC, “have combined to raise $50 million in private equity.”

The construction that’s gone on there so far has been funded by private investors, according to the public and private parts of the partnership.

The stadium, when it’s done, will host Rhode Island FC, a team in the second tier of American men’s soccer. Rhode Island FC will play at a temporary home at Bryant University in 2024.

Advertisement

This story will update.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44.