National Weather Service issues flood warning for Shawsheen River in Essex County after heavy rains

The Shawsheen River in Essex County is projected to crest at more than 29 feet and could flood parts of Andover, North Andover, Wilmington and Lawrence, leading the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning for those communities Wednesday.
“The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 29.2 feet this evening,’' forecasters wrote in the flood warning. “It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning.”
Lawrence Mayor Brian A. DePeña declared a state of emergency in the wake of heavy rains and strong winds that buffeted the city - along with most of Massachusetts - due to flooding the city has already received.
Here's what we saw for rainfall totals with our most recent event. You can find a listing of the rainfall reports at: https://t.co/Z7puttJZon #mawx #riwx #ctwx pic.twitter.com/T0z2OWUnTL— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 9, 2023
The fierce weather conditions could resume Thursday. Forecasters wrote that “there is a low probability of an isolated tornado over extreme southeast Massachusetts late Thursday night. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday night.”
Here is the outlook for the week ahead. Best days are today, Fri., and late Sun. into early Mon. Most unsettled weather is on Thu. night, Sat. night, and Mon. night. Some potential for an isolated tornado in far southeast MA Thu. night and for strong/severe storms Sat. night. pic.twitter.com/UQi7Y2vi2S— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 9, 2023
While Lawrence faces further weather-related issues, the town of Mattapoisett was focused on recovering from the EF-1 tornado that roared through the town around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Town Administrator Michael Lorenco said in a telephone interview Wednesday that some homes sustained damage to roofs and windows, none required demolition due to structural damage.
The town water and sewer department facility was damaged by falling trees and the winds that tore an HVAC unit off the roof, but Lorenco said the facility remained operational during the storm and is functioning a required Wednesday.
[Survey Results] Good Evening! We are able to confirm that an EF-1 Tornado touched down in Mattapoisett, MA this morning around 11:20AM. More information can be found in our Public Information Statement: https://t.co/ar7CF2QdA1 pic.twitter.com/iVy8boAmaJ— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 8, 2023
“We’re cleaning up,’’ he said. “I think we were pretty lucky.”
The storm also generated an EF-0 tornado in Barnstable and flash flooding in multiple communities, downed trees - but no injuries or fatalities were reported by authorities.
Power has been restored with the outage map by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reporting just 346 customers without electricity as of 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.
