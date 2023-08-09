National Weather Service issues flood warning for Shawsheen River in Essex County after heavy rains

Lawrence Mayor Brian A. DePeña declared a state of emergency in the wake of heavy rains and strong winds that buffeted the city - along with most of Massachusetts - due to flooding the city has already received.

“The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 29.2 feet this evening,’' forecasters wrote in the flood warning. “It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning.”

The Shawsheen River in Essex County is projected to crest at more than 29 feet and could flood parts of Andover, North Andover, Wilmington and Lawrence, leading the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning for those communities Wednesday.

Advertisement

The fierce weather conditions could resume Thursday. Forecasters wrote that “there is a low probability of an isolated tornado over extreme southeast Massachusetts late Thursday night. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday night.”

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

While Lawrence faces further weather-related issues, the town of Mattapoisett was focused on recovering from the EF-1 tornado that roared through the town around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Town Administrator Michael Lorenco said in a telephone interview Wednesday that some homes sustained damage to roofs and windows, none required demolition due to structural damage.

The town water and sewer department facility was damaged by falling trees and the winds that tore an HVAC unit off the roof, but Lorenco said the facility remained operational during the storm and is functioning a required Wednesday.

“We’re cleaning up,’’ he said. “I think we were pretty lucky.”

The storm also generated an EF-0 tornado in Barnstable and flash flooding in multiple communities, downed trees - but no injuries or fatalities were reported by authorities.

Power has been restored with the outage map by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reporting just 346 customers without electricity as of 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Advertisement





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.