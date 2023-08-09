Two tornadoes, torrential rain, flooding: A look at where the severe weather hit Mass. on Tuesday

Millions of Central and Eastern Massachusetts residents were under various warnings and watches from weather officials throughout the day, including threats of tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, flash flooding, and rip tides at coastal beaches.

A powerful storm that swept across Massachusetts on Tuesday unleashed strong winds and heavy rainfall in multiple parts of the state, spawning two tornadoes, prompting multiple people to be rescued from their cars in flooded roads, knocking out power to thousands, and inundating streets in feet of water.

Two tornadoes, multiple inches of rain, feet of water flooding streets.

The tornadoes touched down one after the other, first in Mattapoisett at 11:20 a.m., when a small EF-1 tornado with winds as high as 95 miles per hour traveled nearly 1 mile, and then in Barnstable at 11:52 a.m., when a tornado with winds up to 80 miles per hour spanned 1.1 miles, according to the National Weather Service.

There were no injuries reported in connection with the tornadoes, weather officials said. The Mattapoisett tornado uprooted multiple pine and maple trees, while the Barnstable tornado uprooted a hardwood tree, downed an electrical pole, and strewed debris, including smaller trees, fence posts, and branches according to damage surveys from the weather service.

Advertisement

A tornado hit in the area of North Street in Mattapoisett, with trees spun all over. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

A firefighter walked under a fallen tree over the roadway along with a neighbor in Mattapoisett. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

A tornado hit in the area of Tinkham Hill Road in Mattapoisett. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The storm also brought significant rain to multiple communities across the state, with the most rainfall recorded in Lawrence, which saw 6.72 inches, Amesbury, where 5.62 inches fell, and Billerica, which got 5.15 inches, according to unofficial counts for Monday and Tuesday from the weather service.

Boston Logan Airport recorded 1.34 inches, while Cambridge saw 2.6 inches, and Lowell got 2.15 inches, the weather service said.

The heavy rain caused chaos for drivers in multiple towns. Videos posted to social media showed cars sitting in multiple feet of water and drivers attempting to navigate flooded roadways. Officials in Everett, Natick, and Lawrence reported several drivers stranded in feet of water, including one woman in Lawrence who was rescued after she became trapped in her car in more than three feet of floodwater.

Advertisement

A driver was rescued by first responders from a flooded vehicle. Boston 25 News

A Lynn police officer worked to clear the storm drains along Boston Street in Lynn. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A car was submerged in floodwaters on Bridge Street in Lynn. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Harry Loomos leaned out to get a look at a car stranded in floodwaters on Bridge Street in Lynn. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A car was submerged in floodwaters on Bridge Street in Lynn. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Flash Flooding on St. Thomas More Road in Boston stranded some vehicles, as others choose to drive through the water. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

A man walked away from a car stuck in floodwaters in Lynn. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A person leaped over a flooded section of Boston Street in Lynn. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A woman laughed as she walked through the flooded intersection of Ferry Street and Centre Street in Malden as heavy rain fell. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Flash Flooding on St Thomas More Road in Boston stranded some vehicles. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her @amandakauf1. Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her @cprignano.