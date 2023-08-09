Vice President Kamala Harris to attend campaign fund-raiser on Martha’s Vineyard Saturday

The address for the event will be provided “upon RSVP,” according to an online form for the event.

The event is dubbed “A Grassroots Reception with Vice President Kamala Harris,” according to an invitation from state party chair Steve Kerrigan.

Vice President Kamala Harris will attend a campaign fund-raiser Saturday on Martha’s Vineyard, as the high-stakes 2024 race for the White House continues to heat up, according to state Democratic Party officials.

Tickets start at $50, with a $3,300 donation for preferred seating, $6,600 for priority seating, and $10,000 for “co-chair” status, which “includes photo,” the form states.

“Your support will help ensure the Biden-Harris Democrats have the resources needed to win in 2024. We hope you can join Vice President Harris for this exciting event!” Kerrigan wrote in the invitation.

President Biden announced in April that he would be seeking reelection in 2024, with Harris again joining the ticket. Author Marianne Williamson and environmentalist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have also launched longshot bids for the Democratic nomination.

On the Republican side, former president Donald J. Trump, facing multiple criminal indictments, has a commanding lead in a crowded field for the GOP nomination, according to recent polling.

Harris was in Boston last month to address the NAACP’s annual convention and made a surprise visit to Roxbury Community College, where she joined a town hall-style meeting.

“There is so much at stake in our country,” Harris told the crowd of about 100 people, who gave her a standing ovation. “And the future of America has always relied on the folks who are in this room and others like this around our country who are the conscience of our country.”

