West Brookfield residents receive antisemitic messages from neo-Nazi group, police say

West Brookfield residents have reported receiving antisemitic messages this week that are believed to have been sent by a neo-Nazi extremist group, officials said.

Police received reports Tuesday from townspeople who had received zipper bags “filled with rice, accompanied by offensive content targeting the Jewish community,” police said in a statement posted to Facebook on Tuesday. The statement did not describe the antisemitic messages.

Police notified local religious leaders and consulted the Anti-Defamation League of New England, where staff members worked with police to conclude that the offensive material “was distributed by the Goyim Defense League, which is recognized as neo-Nazi extremist group operating nationally,” officials said.