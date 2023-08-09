West Brookfield residents receive antisemitic messages from neo-Nazi group, police say

West Brookfield residents have reported receiving antisemitic messages this week that are believed to have been sent by a neo-Nazi extremist group, officials said.
Police received reports Tuesday from townspeople who had received zipper bags “filled with rice, accompanied by offensive content targeting the Jewish community,” police said in a statement posted to Facebook on Tuesday. The statement did not describe the antisemitic messages.
Police notified local religious leaders and consulted the Anti-Defamation League of New England, where staff members worked with police to conclude that the offensive material “was distributed by the Goyim Defense League, which is recognized as neo-Nazi extremist group operating nationally,” officials said.
The ADL describes the Goyim Defense League as “a loose network of individuals connected by their virulent antisemitism” that “espouses vitriolic antisemitism and white supremacist themes via the internet, through propaganda distributions and in street actions,” according to the organization’s website.
The Goyim Defense League’s “overarching goal is to expel Jews from America,” according to the ADL. “To that end, their propaganda casts aspersions on Jews and spreads antisemitic myths and conspiracy theories in hopes of turning Americans against Jewish people.”
West Brookfield police “stand against any form of discrimination or intimidation” and encourage residents to contact officers if they experience any similar incidents or have information that could help officers better understand the situation, the department said.
“We understand that such actions can be deeply distressing and cause concerns among residents,” the statement said. “While the content may be protected by free speech laws, we recognize the impact it can have on those affected.”
