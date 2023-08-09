Senator Dianne Feinstein briefly hospitalized after fall at her home, her office says

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the oldest member of Congress, fell in her home and went to a hospital, her office said on Wednesday.

The 90-year-old California Democrat, who has faced mounting concerns about her health and her ability to perform the duties of a senator, “briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home," her office said in a statement.

All of her scans were clear, and she returned home, said her spokesman Adam Russell, who provided no further details.