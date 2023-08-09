FBI agents shoot, kill man accused of threatening Biden

Robertson posted online Monday that he had heard Biden was coming to Utah and he was planning to dig out a camouflage suit and “clean the dust off the m24 sniper rifle,” according to court documents.

Special agents were trying to serve a warrant on the home of Craig Deleeuw Robertson in Provo, south of Salt Lake City, when the shooting happened at 6:15 a.m., the FBI said in a statement.

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man accused of making threats against President Biden was shot and killed by FBI agents hours before the president was expected to land in the state Wednesday, authorities said.

In another post, Robertson refers to himself as a “MAGA Trumper,” a reference to former president Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

The posts indicated he did appear to own a long-range sniper rifle and numerous other weapons, as well as camouflage gear known as a “ghillie suit,” investigators said in court records. Robertson was charged under seal Tuesday with three felony counts, including making threats against the president, court documents show.

Robertson also referenced a “presidential assassination” and made other threats against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, US Attorney General Merrick Garland, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, court documents state.

“The time is right for a presidential assassination or two. First Joe then Kamala!!!” authorities say Robertson wrote in a September 2022 Facebook post included in the filings. No attorney was immediately listed for Robertson in court documents.

No further details were immediately released about the shooting, which is under review by the FBI.

Biden is in the middle of a trip to the Western United States. He spent Wednesday in New Mexico, where he spoke at a factory that will produce wind towers, and was scheduled to fly to Utah later in the day.

On Thursday, he’s expected to visit a Veterans Affairs hospital to talk about the PACT Act, which expanded veterans benefits, and hold a reelection fund-raiser.

Associated Press

DeSantis suspends Democratic state attorney

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspended the Orlando-area state attorney Wednesday, saying she was “clearly and fundamentally derelict” in her duty. DeSantis removed Monique Worrell, a Democrat, from her job as the chief prosecutor for Florida’s Ninth Judicial Circuit Court at a brief news conference in Tallahassee.

It’s the second time in a year that the governor, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination, suspended an elected Democrat from office.

“The state of Florida is a law-and-order state,” DeSantis said from the room of the Florida Cabinet. “Refusing to faithfully enforce the laws of Florida puts our communities in danger and victimizes innocent Floridians.”

Worrell called the move “a political hit job” by a “weak dictator.”

“This is a smokescreen for his failing and disastrous presidential campaign,” Worrell said at a news conference outside her office in Orlando.

The action by the governor, who has largely been absent from Florida as he campaigns in early primary states such as Iowa and New Hampshire, came five days after two Orlando police officers were shot and injured during a traffic stop. The suspected shooter was later killed by SWAT officers.

The local police union accused Worrell of being “soft on crime,” on Monday — a theme DeSantis echoed Wednesday.

The suspect, Daton Viel, 28, had a long criminal history and had been arrested in March for sexual assault against a child but was released on bond.

“Bond is something that individuals are entitled to as a matter of law. In this case, the court determined that this individual was entitled to bond,” Worrell said at a news conference earlier this week defending her office. “I don’t determine who gets out of jail. All I do is uphold the law.”

DeSantis’ office has had Worrell under scrutiny for more than a year. Worrell, the state attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court, which includes Orange and Osceola counties, was elected in 2020 with 66 percent of the vote. She ran as a liberal prosecutor who promised “restorative justice.” She said crime rates have fallen in Orlando since she took office.

“Three years ago, I was elected to do things unconventionally, to do things differently,” she said. “I didn’t hide. I did exactly what I said I would do, and that’s what you want from elected officials.”

Worrell, the second Black person elected to the position and the first of Caribbean descent, said she will continue her reelection bid.

Washington Post

Trump lawyers ask judge to delay push for trial date

Lawyers for former president Donald Trump asked a federal judge Tuesday to tap the brakes on prosecutors’ scheduled push later this week for a trial date in his criminal election interference case, as the sides dueled over Trump’s related resistance to agreeing to keep secret government evidence turned over in the case pending trial.

The chicken-and-egg legal wrangling has dominated proceedings since Trump was indicted Aug. 1 on four counts, including conspiring to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election, obstructing Congress’s confirmation of the vote, and depriving Americans of the rights to have their votes counted.

Trump pleaded not guilty last Thursday, when US Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya put all sides on notice that the trial judge in the case, US District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, intended to set a trial date on Aug. 28 after hearing from both sides.

That sparked an objection from Trump defense attorney John Lauro, who said Trump’s team could not estimate when or how long a trial might take before learning how much electronic and physical evidence — and what exculpatory evidence — might be in possession of the government.

“We need all that information, I think, in order to address the issue of when we would be ready,” Lauro said, adding pointedly, “We expect that this Court — we know this Court will give him the opportunity to address these issues pursuant to his due process rights and his rights under the Sixth Amendment.”

Lauro and co-counsel Todd Blanche made a more measured argument in writing on Tuesday, formally asking to extend by 25 days — from Trump’s Aug. 3 arraignment to Chutkan’s proposed Aug. 28 hearing — a 70-day deadline for trial established by law to protect defendants’ constitutional right to and the public’s interest in a speedy trial. The deadline can routinely be extended to manage complex or unusual government cases, address pretrial motions, or respond to showing of good cause by a defendant, among other reasons, at a judge’s order.

“For a case of this magnitude, it would be impossible for the defense to evaluate the government’s evidence, prepare its own defense, and participate in pretrial proceedings, all within the time constraints of the Speedy Trial Act,” Blanche and Lauro wrote.

The lawyers said they anticipated needing to interview “hundreds of witnesses” and review terabytes of electronic evidence and hundreds of thousands of pages of documents and brief the court on “significant constitutional issues, and other novel questions of law and fact.”

Chutkan gave special counsel Jack Smith’s office until Monday to respond, but Trump’s lawyers agreed to include the following statement by prosecutors: “The Government’s position is that the ends of justice are best served by a speedy trial. The Government will respond more specifically once it has the opportunity to review the defendant’s motion.”

Prosecutors and Trump’s team have separately battled over the government’s related push to turn over evidence in the case for the defense’s review, to speed both sides’ trial calculations. In fact, Assistant US Attorney Thomas Windom said in court filings that the special counsel’s office has been seeking since the day after Trump’s indictment to reach agreement on a standard protective order to begin turning over “as soon as possible” evidence the defense said it wants to review.

Chutkan on Tuesday scheduled a separate hearing for Friday to settle that fight, which centers on whether permitting Trump to discuss the case could taint potential jurors or intimidate witnesses.

Prosecutors have said they are troubled by Trump’s history of posting on social media about “witnesses, judges, attorneys and others” associated with cases against him, including one that day that said: “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!” The government said Trump’s statements could have a “harmful chilling effect on witnesses,” proposing that he not disclose government-provided materials to anyone outside his legal team, potential witnesses, their lawyers, or others approved by the court.

Washington Post