NYC museum’s Concorde supersonic jet takes barge ride to Brooklyn for restoration

NEW YORK (AP) — The Concorde supersonic jet that has been parked along Manhattan’s west side since retiring from commercial air travel took a slow boat to Brooklyn on Wednesday for a facelift that will take several months.

When Concorde service ended in 2003, 75 air museums around the world put in bids for the 13 planes then in use. New York’s Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum got the British Airways Concorde that still holds the record for the fastest transatlantic crossing by a passenger aircraft — 2 hours, 52 minutes and 59 seconds from Heathrow to JFK.

After welcoming museum visitors for nearly two decades, the needle-nosed jet will once again be out of commission until the spring of 2024, the Intrepid said in a news release.