High time for Congress to repeal Jones Act

Thank you for publishing William Groshek’s op-ed on how the century-old Jones Act is hobbling the domestic offshore wind industry (“‘Made in America’ is sinking offshore wind,” Opinion, Aug. 7). Offshore wind already faces enough economic headwinds without the costs imposed on it by this antiquated protectionist law.

If the Jones Act is repealed, the American shipping industry will face the same challenges the auto industry faced from Japanese competition 40 years ago when Hondas and Toyotas were less expensive, higher quality, and more fuel efficient. While a gradual phase out of the act might be preferable and more politically acceptable, the need to switch to renewable energy as soon and as cheaply as possible must take precedence. Therefore, representatives of the shipping industry and its workers need to be included in discussions between the Biden administration and bipartisan legislators with a goal of developing legislation to immediately sunset the Jones Act while providing support to workers and long-term incentives for the industry to reduce costs and improve quality.