High time for Congress to repeal Jones Act

Thank you for publishing William Groshek’s op-ed on how the century-old Jones Act is hobbling the domestic offshore wind industry (“‘Made in America’ is sinking offshore wind,” Opinion, Aug. 7). Offshore wind already faces enough economic headwinds without the costs imposed on it by this antiquated protectionist law.
If the Jones Act is repealed, the American shipping industry will face the same challenges the auto industry faced from Japanese competition 40 years ago when Hondas and Toyotas were less expensive, higher quality, and more fuel efficient. While a gradual phase out of the act might be preferable and more politically acceptable, the need to switch to renewable energy as soon and as cheaply as possible must take precedence. Therefore, representatives of the shipping industry and its workers need to be included in discussions between the Biden administration and bipartisan legislators with a goal of developing legislation to immediately sunset the Jones Act while providing support to workers and long-term incentives for the industry to reduce costs and improve quality.
Advertisement
With a comprehensive package that sunsets the Jones Act, supports workers, and ignites a reinvention of the domestic shipping industry, we can look forward to another success in the Biden administration’s efforts to rebuild our economy “from the middle out.”
Gary Rucinski
Newton
The writer is the state coordinator for Citizens’ Climate Lobby Massachusetts.
Thanks to William Groshek for reporting on the cost of keeping the Jones Act in place. If this law is a major contributor to the cost and delays in generating wind power, then it is high time for Congress to repeal it. We can’t afford these unnecessary delays to meeting our carbon emission goals. Our congressional delegation must make repealing the Jones Act a priority.
Sia Stewart
Conway