How Biden can put an end to Trump’s threat to democracy

As Donald Trump returned to Washington last week to face criminal charges for his efforts to destroy our democracy, President Biden rode a bike in Delaware.

That split-screen moment obviously evidences Biden’s desire to separate the White House from the independent work of the Justice Department and special counsel Jack Smith to hold Trump accountable for his bid to illegally and unconstitutionally overturn an election he lost.

But it was exactly the wrong posture for the leader of our nation to take as we sit at the edge of a perilous precipice.

Let’s not mince words here: Trump, with his disdain for democratic institutions, norms, and the rule of law, has always been a modern dictator in the making. His autocratic quest for power requires that the majority be stripped of theirs. He has stoked polarization, fanned the flames of extremism, and fomented violence to secure his own power — and he’s trying to do it again. And his brand of totalitarianism has taken hold of his party. In the past few weeks, Republican state officials removed an elected Democratic prosecutor from office in Florida, flouted a Supreme Court ruling by reimposing a gerrymandered congressional map that dilutes Black voting power in Alabama, and tried to make it easier to subvert the will of Ohio’s voting majority. Trump’s GOP presidential primary opponents are vowing to pardon him. Ignoring this type of threat is how democracies fall.

Yes, it is important to underscore that federal prosecutors are not exacting political revenge on Biden’s behalf, as Trump falsely and repeatedly claims.

But this is not a moment for a president, oath-bound to protect and defend the Constitution, to sit — or cycle — silently. America needs a leader, and as both the current top elected official and the political candidate tasked with putting a final end to Trump’s dangerous bid to reclaim power, Biden must rise to this moment. Here’s how.

First and most important, Biden must speak clearly, adamantly, and repeatedly about the danger encroaching authoritarianism poses to our nation and the need to defeat it. He must walk and chew gum at the same time, making sure Americans are clear-eyed about the urgency of this moment while also underscoring that the criminal process Trump faces is not a White House undertaking. If he can address the nation to praise a deal to suspend the debt ceiling, he can certainly use his platform to ring the alarm about the greatest threat facing our country.

Next, Biden must understand that he cannot protect democracy alone, and neither can his party. Biden must put action behind his boasts of bipartisanship and show that now is the time for all good conservatives to come to the aid of their country.

“The best people to make the case to Americans that democracy is on the ballot and that democracy should be nonpartisan are Republican candidates,” said Rachel Kleinfeld, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where she focuses on issues of rule of law, security, and threatened democracies.

“Republicans listen to other Republicans,” Kleinfeld told me. “And Republican candidates need to be saying loud and clear that an antidemocratic party is not a conservative party. There is no reason for those things to be equated.”

I’d expand that call beyond just candidates. Biden should enlist the help of current GOP officials like Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Bill Cassidy, and Mitt Romney to join the chorus. Even former national and state GOP officials like Ben Sasse, Richard Burr, Larry Hogan, and Charlie Baker can play a role. Biden should be on the phone with John Boehner and Paul Ryan and George W. Bush. The broader the coalition, the more effective the message. Heck, if former congressman and former Trump ally Mo Brooks is now willing to talk to the special counsel’s office about how Trump pressed him to “violate the US Constitution and federal law,” perhaps he might be willing to talk to voters in Alabama and beyond too.

What will not be enough is expecting Democrats, including voters of color and particularly the Black women who paved Biden’s path to the White House, to rescue the nation again. That places the burden of saving democracy on those, to borrow a phrase from Representative Ayanna Pressley, closest to the pain Trumpism has inflicted on this nation. Push white women. Push Hispanic men. Push deep-pocketed white men who, too, will lose their protections and ability to keep and build upon their wealth if democracy, and the capitalism it supports, fails. Don’t believe me? Ask a Russian oligarch. They’re not doing too well right now.

Trump and his boosters are not being silent. They have turned a fire hose of disinformation, propaganda, violent rhetoric, and false attacks about those who dare hold him accountable on the American people. We need a leader to stand up to that torrent, and that is what Biden was elected to do.

This is not a drill, Mr. President. Soft pedaling won’t save us. Strong leadership can.

Kimberly Atkins Stohr is a columnist for the Globe. She may be reached at kimberly.atkinsstohr@globe.com. Follow her @KimberlyEAtkins.