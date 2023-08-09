Meredith Goldstein dishes on giving ‘Love Letters’ advice

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist and host of the Globe Opinion podcast “Say More with Shirley Leung.” Find the podcast on Apple , Spotify , and globe.com/saymore .

Now it’s Meredith Goldstein’s turn to be on the hot seat.

For nearly 15 years, Goldstein has written the Love Letters advice column for The Boston Globe. She also hosts the podcast of the same name, which just wrapped its eighth season. Goldstein is the guest on the latest episode of the Globe Opinion podcast, “Say More with Shirley Leung.”

Goldstein and Leung have known each other for close to two decades and affectionately call each other the “middle-aged ladies” of the newsroom. Goldstein talks about what she’s learned about relationships, who her readers are (hint: not who you think), and whether she’s seeing someone.

Goldstein explains that the advice column may seem “escapism,” but the questions often reflect what’s weighing on people’s minds.

“It’s a decoding of what’s happening in the world. So you consider politics, economy, all of these things that play into how we live every day and how our lives change in these subtle ways,” said Goldstein. “You’ve got people who are writing into me to say, ‘they cannot afford to not live with their partner, that perhaps they’re moving in too quickly because rent prices are so high.’ You get more letters about polyamory because people are seeking new structures for relationships that are less limiting. You get divorces after a pandemic.”

