Waiting, watching delegates at Republican National Convention

This is why former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney argues for the current contenders to rally behind the most formidable non-Trump candidate after the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary in February to take on Trump just as Democrats rallied around Joe Biden after the South Carolina primary in 2020 to blunt Bernie Sanders.

Donald Trump is an enigma. He has somehow survived myriad controversies and is sitting comfortably in the pole position to become the Republican Party’s nominee for president in 2024. What a shame. While the MAGA wing is cohesive and will hold sway in the presidential primaries, they are the plurality and not the majority of the Republican Party.

The good news is that Trump is running out of runway. He has now been indicted in three criminal cases and may be indicted in Georgia. He will balk and plead for more time. However, even Aileen M. Cannon, a Miami judge he appointed, has set a trial date for May 2024 in the documents case; the verdict may come by June. The case of hush money being paid to a former porn actress will be heard in March 2024, with a verdict likely coming after Super Tuesday.

Notwithstanding the legal calendar, Trump could amass enough delegates to secure the Republican nomination before any verdicts have been rendered. When the Republican National Convention rolls around in mid-July in Milwaukee, his fate in two trials will probably be known. If Trump is found not guilty on the 78 counts already filed against him and wins the nomination, it will be a love fest for him. However, if convicted or irreparably scarred in this unprecedented legal battle, will the delegates want him as their nominee?

Biden beat Trump in 2020 by the same slim margin in the Electoral College as Trump beat Hillary Clinton in 2016. The key difference is that independents provided a 9 percent favorable swing to Biden in 2020 versus a 1 percent swing to Trump in 2016. The 2022 midterms continued to show independents voting more for Democrats than Republicans, with many coming out to protest the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Does anyone believe that independents, the largest voting block in the country, who self-identify 8 points more as abortion-rights proponents than as antiabortion, and with the cloud over Trump getting darker as we move into 2024, will find the former president more appealing than they did in 2020? Advantage Biden.

Some say a No Labels party ticket could throw everything up in the air. First, no third party has ever won the presidency, from Teddy Roosevelt’s Bull Moose party bid in 1912 to Ross Perot’s Reform Party in 1992. Second, Democrats think that No Labels darling Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, is considering a third party campaign, but he doesn’t have the war chest that multibillionaire Perot was willing to throw around. Advantage Biden.

So what will the delegates do come the Republican National Convention? Go with a likely loser even if he escapes conviction or a likely loser if he is convicted? We all know, we can do better than one more round of Trump. He is an embarrassment to the Republican Party of Ronald Reagan, the country, and the world.

Bill Achtmeyer is chairman of Acropolis Advisors and former CEO and founder of Parthenon.