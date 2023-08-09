With MCAS, ‘standards matter’

Instead of getting rid of the MCAS graduation requirement, we should be focused on strategies to ensure all students pass it (“Teachers union backs bid on MCAS,” Aug. 7).

Standards matter. We know from Brown University research that “high school MCAS scores predict long-term success and appear to reflect students’ academic skills,” not simply socioeconomic status or school characteristics. That tells us that MCAS is measuring the right things.

Doing away with the requirement that students pass MCAS means that the state will have no common standard for high school graduation. Massachusetts doesn’t require students to take a course of study aligned with college and career expectations like other states, nor does it mandate curriculum. If we get rid of the MCAS requirement, every district will create its own definition of what a diploma means. In a state that depends on the skills and character of its people, why would that be advantageous to the public or to the students? Districts already can offer a certificate of completion to students if they are unsuccessful in their efforts to help all students succeed.