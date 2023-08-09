See photos and videos of the wildfires that devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui

Wildfires have set the Hawaiian island of Maui ablaze and spread through the streets of a popular tourist town there Wednesday. At least six people have been killed, officials said, and many more have been injured. The wildfires tore through Lahaina Town, destroying business and popular destinations. Hurricane Dora’s winds helped rapidly spread the fire, the National Weather Service said.
Some trying to evacuate sat in traffic with fire and smoke surrounding them, while others have resorted to jumping in the ocean to escape the flames. Take a look at some of the photos and videos of the fire and its effects.
Fleeing the wildfires in Maui. 😱 pic.twitter.com/lzJsiVp0O2— StrictlyChristo 🇺🇦🌻 (@StrictlyChristo) August 9, 2023
Wildfires burning structures in historic Lahaina Town on the island of Maui have forced people to flee into the oceanhttps://t.co/DIhx7G20mS pic.twitter.com/BAFbMTr4f5— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 9, 2023
Devastating scenes from Lahaina Harbor as wildfires rip through Maui. Wind gusts of more than 70 mph helped fan the flames. pic.twitter.com/hf8dt8fAom— AccuWeather (@accuweather) August 9, 2023
Lahaina - Maui, Hawaii is basically gone.— Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) August 9, 2023
Heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/VQcmiGkSvZ
Wildfires, pushed by winds from Hurricane Dora, raced through parts of Hawaii, burning down businesses in Lahaina, Maui, injuring several people, forcing evacuations and leading some to flee to the relative safety of the ocean, where they were rescued by the Coast Guard. pic.twitter.com/SKZibg1J09— The Associated Press (@AP) August 9, 2023
Utter devastation left by the wildfires in Maui, Hawaï. It is far from hyperbole to say that Lahaina has been wiped off the map.— Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) August 9, 2023
Credit: Vince Carter pic.twitter.com/dlwxTNY51R
I go to Maui regularly. I can't believe I'm seeing all this.pic.twitter.com/hOHokSsPx7— Larry Huynh (@larryhuynh) August 9, 2023
All of this ash and rubble are all homes, very few businesses.— 🇺🇸 Steve (@MauiBuckeye) August 9, 2023
These photos I share represent about half of the Lahaina destruction. Along the long road leading up the mountain (not pictured) are all residences. They appear to all be gone. #LahainaStrong #MauiFire #Lahaina pic.twitter.com/whyMgnPrIF
I'm heartbroken for the Town of Lahaina and the people of Maui. Comparison from the screen caps of Richard Olsten's fly around. #Lahaina #MauiFires pic.twitter.com/KZlgcIUISi— Push Reset (@GiveawayRG) August 9, 2023
Insane scenes out of Maui right now….hope people stay safe or able to get off the island pic.twitter.com/MA8QLcFW73— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 9, 2023
Videos coming out of the public map from Snapchat users in and around the Maui wildfires. #HiWx pic.twitter.com/QzxehwIxiS— Gerry Díaz (@geravitywave) August 9, 2023
The Hawaiian island of Maui is dealing with extreme wildfires fanned by tropical storm-force winds. Some people were even forced to jump into the ocean to escape the flames!#HIwx #fireWX pic.twitter.com/WSgmulhxzM— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) August 9, 2023
Drone footage shows wildfires burning on Hawaii. Apart from destroying multiple structures, the flames caused evacuations and energy disruptions in several areas of the island pic.twitter.com/TMzTpK7UUo— RT (@RT_com) August 9, 2023
