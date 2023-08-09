See photos and videos of the wildfires that devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui

Wildfires have set the Hawaiian island of Maui ablaze and spread through the streets of a popular tourist town there Wednesday. At least six people have been killed, officials said, and many more have been injured. The wildfires tore through Lahaina Town, destroying business and popular destinations. Hurricane Dora’s winds helped rapidly spread the fire, the National Weather Service said.

Some trying to evacuate sat in traffic with fire and smoke surrounding them, while others have resorted to jumping in the ocean to escape the flames. Take a look at some of the photos and videos of the fire and its effects.