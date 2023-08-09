scorecardresearch Skip to main content

See photos and videos of the wildfires that devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui

By Shanna Kelly Globe Staff,Updated August 9, 2023, 25 seconds ago
People watched as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown Lahaina, Maui, on Tuesday.Alan Dickar/Associated Press

Wildfires have set the Hawaiian island of Maui ablaze and spread through the streets of a popular tourist town there Wednesday. At least six people have been killed, officials said, and many more have been injured. The wildfires tore through Lahaina Town, destroying business and popular destinations. Hurricane Dora’s winds helped rapidly spread the fire, the National Weather Service said.

Some trying to evacuate sat in traffic with fire and smoke surrounding them, while others have resorted to jumping in the ocean to escape the flames. Take a look at some of the photos and videos of the fire and its effects.

This photo provided by County of Maui shows fire and smoke filling the sky from wildfires on the intersection at Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass in Maui, Hawaii on Tuesday.Zeke Kalua/Associated Press
Smoke blew across the slope of Haleakala volcano on Maui, Hawaii, as a fire burns in Maui's upcountry region.Matthew Thayer/Associated Press

