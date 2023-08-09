Why shrinking Catholic schools are partnering with a youth hockey business to bolster the bottom line

In May, Matignon blindsided the school community by announcing it would close in just a few weeks at the end of the academic year, becoming at least the 13th Catholic high school in Greater Boston to shutter since the turn of the century. The hockey academy was among those devastated.

Thanks to the arrangement, the Boston Hockey Academy gained a foothold in the booming $19 billion youth sports industry, the convent generated income, and Matignon raked in nearly $2 million in additional tuition revenue — until calamity struck.

The stars seemed to align for several struggling entities in 2020 when the Archdiocese of Boston approved an unusual agreement: a pair of 10-year contracts for a fledgling youth hockey business to educate more than 70 teenaged prospects from around the world at the Cambridge Matignon School and house them at an unoccupied Catholic convent in Medford.

Advertisement

The Cambridge Matignon School's last graduation ceremony before the school was shuttered took place on May 25. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

But no sooner did Matignon collapse than five Catholic high schools in Greater Boston reached out to seek partnerships with the hockey academy and its bloc of teen skaters.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The boys are faces of a mutually advantageous relationship between Catholic high schools in Greater Boston confronting shrinking enrollments and an ambitious youth sports enterprise trying to capitalize on youth skaters from California to Kazakhstan who are seeking an edge in pursuing college athletic scholarships and professional hockey careers.

“We needed them as much as they needed us,” Boston Hockey Academy’s lead founder, Dennis Franczak, said of Matignon after its abrupt closure.

BHA’s next stop is a tiny high school in Tyngsborough called the Academy of Notre Dame. The school, founded in 1854, prevailed in the scramble to partner with the hockey business, even though it educated only girls until it went co-ed amid declining enrollment four years ago and has never had a hockey team.

Advertisement

BHA President Nate Bostic (left), Academy of Notre Dame President Dr. Vittoria Pacifico (center), and Academy of Notre Dame Principal Dr. James Flynn (right) collaborated to bring BHA to Academy of Notre Dame in Tyngsborough. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

This fall, Notre Dame will enroll nearly 70 BHA recruits, among them two Russians, a Slovenian, a Latvian, a Kazakhstani, and others from across Europe and North America.

“Everything neatly aligned,” said the school’s communications director, Kelley Rice.

Little has come easily, though, for the hockey academy, which has coped with additional challenges, from the tragic death of a player who boarded at the former convent to complaints from some parents about supervision, housing, and living conditions.

All in with Matignon

With nowhere to educate or house its recruits, Franczak reached out before the pandemic to philanthropist Jack Connors, who has helped raise tens of millions for education in the Boston archdiocese and has close relatives immersed in the hockey culture. Connors said in an interview that he “may have opened a door” for the hockey academy to the archdiocese before they reached the agreement with Matignon and the former St. Joseph’s convent in Medford.

Franczak, who owns the Boston Imperials youth hockey program and is a proponent of Catholic education, was so delighted about the partnership with Matignon that he claimed last year in a podcast, “I helped to save that school.”

Franczak said he now regrets making the claim and recognizes how crucial an educational ally is to the hockey academy.

Indeed, BHA first tried to partner with Pope John XXIII High School in Everett, only for that institution to soon join the list of Catholic high schools to cease operating, in 2019.

Matignon, best known for its boys’ hockey program’s historic run of 10 state championships in the late 20th century, seemed a perfect fit for BHA, which provides players a traditional school experience rather than an online education, as most of its local competitors in the hockey academy market offer.

Advertisement

The only other hockey program in the region to launch a similar partnership with a Catholic school is the RI Saint M’s, with Mount Saint Charles Academy in Woonsocket, R.I.

The Boston Hockey Academy went all in with Matignon, investing $750,000 to upgrade the former Medford convent, less than 2 miles from the school’s campus. The academy’s recruits, who came from as far as Germany, Sweden, France, England, and four former Soviet republics, immersed themselves in Matignon’s culture.

“We had no clue Matignon was even thinking about shutting down,” said Nate Bostic, a longtime coach and former professional minor league player who assumed control of BHA last summer from Franczak’s investor group. “It hit us hard.”

Matignon’s board chairman, Marc-Anthony Hourihan, said that while BHA students thrived at the school, the institution succumbed largely to the pandemic. Travel restrictions and other impediments cut off a crucial source of revenue: Chinese students who paid Matignon’s international tuition of $25,000, helping the school offset financial aid it gave 80 percent of students who could not afford the domestic fee of $17,250.

Matignon’s enrollment, even with 70 additional BHA players, had dropped since 2003 by 35 percent, to 330 from 509. And projections for the 2023-24 academic year were grim.

Advertisement

“We knew we had enough money to open in September, and there may have been a very slim chance that we could have made it until the end of the year,” Hourihan said. “But if we had to close mid-year, it would have been catastrophic.”

Bostic said the sudden shutdown caused the hockey academy to lose many players.

“Our competitors used the unstable education situation to recruit against us,” he said.

Turning to Notre Dame

Yet as BHA scrambled to recover, running up unanticipated expenses to recruit additional boys at showcases across the country, the pressing need among some Catholic institutions to fill classroom seats proved fortuitous.

Suddenly, a problem became an opportunity, as Bostic held a big bargaining chip with his bloc of 70 or more teens, many of whose parents were willing to pay premium prices.

BHA’s fee for tuition and housing is $61,500 for international boarding students, $58,500 for American boarding students, and $41,500 for commuters, not including meals and airfare to as many as three showcase tournaments a year. The academy, which offers financial aid, pays tuition bills directly to the schools.

Several parents told the Globe last year that they also spent as much as $3,000 on independent advisers who helped to place their sons at BHA. Bostic said the advisers also take a similar placement fee from BHA. And one European parent said he spent an additional $10,000 for an adviser to look out for his son while the boy was in America — an investment the parent came to consider a waste after he realized the adviser was based in Minnesota, nearly 1,400 miles from Boston.

Advertisement

This fall, Notre Dame will enroll nearly 70 BHA recruits, among them two Russians, a Slovenian, a Latvian, a Kazakhstani, and others from across Europe and North America. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Such is the price of trying to advance in the international youth hockey market. For Bostic, the pursuit led to Notre Dame. He said he chose the school because of his familiarity with Notre Dame’s reputation and location — he previously served as general manager of the Islanders Hockey Club, headquartered in North Andover — and its proximity to the Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury, BHA’s home rink.

Bostic said he believes in “brick-and-mortar schools where kids, if hockey doesn’t work for them, can get a solid academic foundation and go to the prom and homecoming and experience some great high school moments.”

Strange as it may sound, Bostic said, he also believes in prioritizing young people over profits, which to date have been elusive. He and his staff fill parental roles for players far from home.

“I actually feel like I left big business for this,” Bostic said. “It’s meaningful for us to look out for the boys, to take them to get their braces off, to buy them birthday cakes, to help them with relationship problems or whatever else comes up, and shake their hands when they graduate.”

Notre Dame, which agreed to a five-year contract with BHA, serves students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Since 2001, its high school enrollment has fallen more than 54 percent, from 261 to 119.

“When we heard Matignon was closing, we reached out to the Boston Hockey Academy because we knew they had some families in our neck of the woods,” Rice said.

Notre Dame enrolled only 28 male high school students last year, too few to form most interscholastic teams, although boys could play at the nearby Innovation Academy Charter School through a cooperative agreement approved by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Boston Hockey Academy’s players do not compete in hockey games governed by the MIAA. They play in regional leagues and national tournaments. But they are eligible to play MIAA spring sports such as lacrosse, baseball, tennis, and track and field, as many did at Matignon.

Notre Dame officials said the hockey academy will pay less than the school’s full tuition of $17,850 per student, under an agreement similar to BHA’s contract with Matignon. At Matignon, BHA paid about $10,000 per pupil — the median for Matignon students after financial aid and scholarships were factored in.

Neither side would disclose precisely how much BHA will pay at Notre Dame. But if the hockey academy were to pay about $10,000 a year per pupil during the five-year contract, the school would reap about $3.5 million.

Rice said Notre Dame’s financial position is strong enough that it would survive without the cash infusion from the hockey academy. The school is sponsored by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur and does not receive financial support from the archdiocese.

“Of course, we welcome a new source of revenue,” Rice said, “but our financial well-being is not dependent on the contract.”

Notre Dame principal Jamie Flynn said the school is hiring additional staff and expanding its curriculum to accommodate the new students. The hockey academy has demonstrated its commitment to the school community by adjusting its travel schedule so players can participate in cultural events such as the annual Fall Ball dance.

“There’s a lot of synergy between their philosophy and our missions,” Rice said.

Shaken by a tragedy

At Matignon, many BHA players became productive members of the community, including nearly a dozen who were inducted into the National Honor Society. Many more appeared on honor rolls, and others participated in extracurricular activities, such as student government and the debate team. One was a prom king.

Another BHA player, Gryphon Bucci, a Canadian, became the academy’s first to commit to a Division 1 Hockey East program, at Merrimack College. Others are competing at the highest level of junior hockey, including one who deferred his acceptance to Tufts University. BHA’s college acceptance list at Matignon also included Amherst College, UMass Amherst, and Bentley.

“They are not only elite athletes but also great students,” said Cheryl Mastrogiovanni, who served as Matignon’s counselor for the BHA players.

She said BHA is committed to diversity and inclusion and its players shared valuable world views with the Matignon community, as did Russian and Ukrainian teammates who became close friends.

“The players had a good sense of responsibility and independence and a level of maturity that not all students have at that age,” Mastrogiovanni said.

Beyond Matignon’s campus, however, BHA received a number of grievances. Several academy parents complained to the Globe about alleged substandard supervision, nutrition, dormitory cleanliness, and medical care, particularly for players on the 14U team who lived in separate housing in Cambridge, which the academy no longer uses. One player allegedly suffered a broken collarbone in a dorm skirmish, and the Cambridge fire department responded to a kitchen fire accidentally caused by a player

Bostic said the issues have since been addressed. BHA no longer operates a team for 14-year-olds.

“Criticism actually helps us get better,” he said.

Bostic said the academy found no flaws in its protocols after Maxim Madison, a 17-year-old goalie from Las Vegas who lived in the former convent, died by suicide in March 2022 on nearby property. The boy’s death shook both the academy and Matignon communities.

“It was singularly one of the worst moments for a lot of us,” Bostic said. “Our mind-set went to educating our players about mental health and listening and letting everyone know there are people to lean on.”

BHA has raised tens of thousands of dollars for a scholarship fund it established to honor Maxim. Matignon supported the chief fund-raising event — an annual golf tournament — and helped counsel grieving students. One of Maxim’s teammates launched a GoFundMe appeal to prevent youth suicide. Another, in Maxim’s honor, started a clothing company, “URNVRALONE,’’ promoting suicide prevention.

Maxim’s father, Andrew Madison, said by email that he does not want his son’s death to reflect negatively on the hockey academy, “which has proven to be positive in the eyes of many.”

Indeed, more than a dozen BHA parents reached out to the Globe to praise the academy.

“When our son, Luke, started at BHA two years ago I was skeptical, to be honest,” said Ian Moran of Duxbury, who played 12 seasons in the NHL and now works as a scout and player development specialist. “It was the promise of in-person schooling coupled with a busy after-school schedule that convinced me it could be a good fit.”

Moran echoed many other parents. He said, “Luke’s BHA experience changed him in so many ways. He is driven, focused and possesses a work ethic he was lacking early on in his high school career. He has a bright future ahead of him, and I firmly believe BHA played a significant role in that.”

Most of the complaints against BHA arose in the company’s infancy.

“We had growing pains, an unspeakable tragedy, and the loss of our academic partner, yet we kept getting better,” Franczak said. “Nate has them poised for future and long-term success.”

Bostic is searching for a new dormitory closer to Notre Dame to avoid the inconvenience and cost — an estimated $250,000 a year — of busing students from Medford to Tyngsborough. He said he foresees a long partnership with Notre Dame. Should something go awry, however, there likely will be a short list of other Catholic schools keen to do business with him.

Bob Hohler can be reached at robert.hohler@globe.com.