Bruised heel is vexing Justin Turner, who expects the effects of the injury to linger

While Turner said his heel is improving, he also said that the issue is one that’s likely to linger.

Justin Turner suffered a bruised right heel while crossing first base July 31. He sat out the next three games, returned in a reduced state for three games from Saturday through Monday (2 for 10) and on Wednesday was sitting out for a second straight game, with the expectation that he won’t return before the weekend.

While the Red Sox have started to get some players back from the injured list, they also are dealing with the loss of a lineup mainstay.

“It’s an interesting one,” he said. “It’s a bone bruise. There’s no real remedy for a bone bruise. You ask a medical person, they’ll tell you 4-6 weeks avoiding impact.

“Obviously I don’t have that luxury. So, trying to calm it down and get it as under control as I can and then try to go again and not piss it off. You don’t really have a lot of options.”

Turner appeared particularly frustrated during Monday’s game (0 for 4, two strikeouts), when he was moving gingerly and unable to get off his A-swing without the ability to plant firmly on his heel. He said his distress was related less to the results of the at-bats than to the cascading effects of his injury.

“When you have something going on, subconsciously, you guard that thing, and in doing that you put other areas at risk,” he said. “I had a little bit of that going on.

“It wasn’t so much just the heel yesterday and today. There was some other [stuff] that was flaring up because of it.

“I’m trying to just be smart. I don’t know what the answer is at this point in the season. The right thing to do versus what you have to do are two different things. You just have to duct tape it and put some WD-40 on it, go out there, and try to help us win games.”

Turner dismissed the idea of going on the injured list. But his absence has been palpable.

He’s hitting .284/.353/.474, and his grinding at-bats as well as his production in pivotal situations have been central elements in making the Sox one of the top offenses in baseball. It is likely not a coincidence that the Sox’ recent offensive funk — 36 runs in their last 11 games — have come at a time when Turner has been unavailable or reduced.

“It’s there right now, but I’m going to do everything I can to get as far away from it as I can, get back in here, and go,” said Turner.

