Considering the case of Patriots great Vince Wilfork for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Wilfork was a foundational defensive element for the Patriots almost immediately after being drafted in 2004. Chosen 21st overall, he played in every game in eight of his 11 seasons in New England, and played both defensive tackle and nose tackle, helping serve as an anchor for Bill Belichick’s multiple fronts.

What about his chances for the Pro Football Hall of Fame? An informal poll of 10 of the 50 Hall of Fame voters revealed that while Wilfork’s candidacy has some merit — four said outright they’d vote for him if he reached the finalist stage — he’ll need some help if he ultimately is to reach Canton.

Vince Wilfork was an easy call when it came to the Patriots Hall of Fame last year. He landed an impressive red blazer, the traditional honor given to those elected.

Advertisement

In five of his seasons with the Patriots, he was All-Conference or All-Pro. He won a pair of Super Bowls and was on the NFL’s Top 100 list three times before retiring after the 2016 season. In Hall of Fame voting, he reached the semifinalist stage in 2022 but didn’t make the cut this year.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Some voters who preferred to remain anonymous acknowledged that his position and style of play might end up working against him.

Voters seem to like defensive tackles to be like Warren Sapp — outsized personalities who are more about getting to the passer than occupying space. That means Wilfork’s 16 career sacks will leave those who didn’t see him practice or play every day a little cool to his chances.

Also, interior defensive linemen are woefully underrepresented in Canton. According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, there have been 38 defensive linemen enshrined, but only 12 are designated as pure defensive tackles.

Advertisement

“I think there’s a good case to make for Wilfork,” said a voter. “The problem will be stats, and the fact he plays a tough position to garner enough votes.”

Belichick certainly has done his best to push Wilfork’s candidacy. When Wilfork was elected to the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2022, Belichick called him an “all-time great player.”

“Vince exemplified all the things that define football greatness,” said Belichick at the time. “Vince’s rare physical ability was obvious, but it was his professional approach to the game, his competitiveness, toughness, and dedication to the team that set him, and several of his teams, apart. Vince Wilfork is an all-time great player.”

“It’s a good sign that Vince’s name has already come up, and Belichick’s support will help him,” said another anonymous voter. “But nose tackle is often a thankless position, especially in the Belichick defensive system.

“Sack numbers are overrated but are a measuring stick some voters do still seem to rely on. And with only 16 in a 13-year career, that’s an issue. But for my money, Vince was a dominant player at his position.”

Then there’s the matter of timing. There are those who would willingly cast a ballot for Wilfork, but it depends on who else is eligible.

“My short answer is yes, but it depends on who else is on the ballot,” said Jason Cole, an author who has covered the NFL for decades. “We can only put in five at a time, and that complicates the process.

Advertisement

“As to why, he’s one of the greatest to ever play that spot, which is particularly hard because it’s so selfless. He set the table for other guys much of the time.”

There’s also the matter of how Wilfork is presented. If he does reach the finalist stage, the presenter (who doesn’t necessarily have to be from the hometown market) has five minutes to make a case. Multiple voters indicated that while they liked Wilfork’s game, the presentation of his candidacy would have to go beyond a breakdown of his stats and provide a deeper understanding of his importance to those New England defenses.

“His presenter will have to explain how he compared to other great nose tackles, 3-4 ends or whatever,” explained another voter who described himself as a big fan of Wilfork’s. “And explain — to his benefit — why Belichick moved him around.

“I can’t promise I would vote for him, because a lot depends on how he’s presented and the competition at the time.”

“Vince Wilfork isn’t one of those players who screams Hall of Famer, but truthfully, few are,” said Charean Williams, who has covered the NFL for 30 years and currently writes for Pro Football Talk. “Nearly every player needs the case made for him.

“He accomplished many of the things you look for in a Hall of Famer — a long career, Super Bowl rings, and five Pro Bowls. He does have only one All-Pro selection, but was second team three times. He also was never all-decade.

Advertisement

“But his résumé is strong enough that I think his case is worthy of presentation as a finalist.”

In the end, Wilfork’s shot at a gold jacket to go with his red one could very well come down to those who saw him play on a regular basis.

One of the most respected voters — and someone who saw Wilfork practice and play consistently — is John McClain, formerly of the Houston Chronicle. McClain, who covered the NFL for decades (including Wilfork’s two seasons in Houston at the end of his career), would have no qualms voting for Wilfork.

“I’d vote for Vince,” he said. “He’s as good as any nose tackle in history, and helped the Patriots win two Super Bowls.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.