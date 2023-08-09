Former Celtic Tony Allen sentenced to community service in health care fraud case

Allen pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and wire fraud, and he already paid back most of the money he stole. He gave a “tearful apology,” according to a report.

Allen was one of 18 players accused of defrauding the NBA’s health and welfare plan. The players allegedly took out fraudulent medical and dental claims from 2017-20, illegally taking a total of $5 million from the league. Allen reportedly stole $420,000 through these false claims.

Former Celtic Tony Allen was sentenced to community service and supervision for his role in a scheme to defraud the NBA, according to multiple reports.

Advertisement

“I fully acknowledge my individual responsibility and I understand the gravity of my actions,” Allen said. “As a member of the NBA community, I failed to uphold our core values.”

The Celtics selected Allen 25th in the 2004 NBA Draft. He played in Boston for six seasons and was a member of the 2008 championship team. Allen was known for his lockdown defense, especially on the perimeter. His defensive reputation reached its peak after leaving Boston for the Memphis Grizzlies, making the NBA’s All-Defensive first team in 2012, 2013 and 2015, and its second team in 2011, 2016 and 2017.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Allen was not the only former Celtic accused. Sebastian Telfair, Keyon Dooling, and Glen Davis all played roles in this scheme, and Terrence Williams was sentenced to prison for his role in organizing it.

Allen’s wife, Desiree, was reportedly named in the case as well.

Judge Valerie E. Caproni credited Allen for repaying most of his money before he was charged, according to a report. Caproni expressed her belief that Allen’s post-NBA career had started off poorly and offered him advice.

“You seem not quite to have found your footing after your basketball career has ended,” Caproni said. “You may need to think about having a new goal – something you can work towards every day.”