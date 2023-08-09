George Springer’s home run is the difference for Blue Jays in pitcher’s duel vs. Guardians

“Neither he nor I wanted to quit, so you have to essentially grind out that at-bat,” Springer said. “And when you hear our fans throughout a game like tonight, it’s awesome and doesn’t go unnoticed.

Springer belted a 393-foot shot to left-center on the 13th pitch of his at-bat against Logan Allen (5-5), delighting the boisterous Blue Jays fans who occupied most of the lower bowl at Progressive Field.

CLEVELAND — George Springer homered in the first inning and Kevin Gausman struck out six in a combined six-hitter, helping the Toronto Blue Jays to a 1-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night.

“It’s always special because their support spans from coast to coast and as far north as you can go.”

Gausman (9-6) worked seven innings, scattering four hits without a walk, and increasing his AL-leading strikeout total to 183. Erik Swanson, Tim Mayza, and Jordan Hicks followed as Toronto posted its 12th shutout, tying for the most in the majors.

Hicks earned his 11th save by retiring the only batter he faced, Oscar Gonzalez, as the Blue Jays remained in the third and final AL wild-card position.

“With the way Allen was pitching, Gauzy almost had to be perfect — and he was,” Toronto manager John Schneider said. “Just another example of why he’s a Cy Young candidate this year.”

Gausman also used his right arm to pick off Gonzalez at second base with one out in the seventh, which he credited bench coach Don Mattingly and pitching coach Pete Walker for suggesting.

“That play obviously worked out and got me out of a huge jam, so I was all fired up after it,” Gausman said.

Kole Calhoun had two hits for the free-falling Guardians, who have lost nine of 12. Cleveland only advanced two runners past second base, both in the first two innings.

Allen pitched five innings, giving up one run on four hits. The left-hander was the third rookie to start for the Guardians in the series, following Gavin Williams and Tanner Bibee.

The trio held Toronto to one run over 19 combined innings, but Cleveland has dropped two of the three games because it has only scored twice.

“I was just trying to attack, not give in and walk Springer,” Allen said. “Unfortunately, that play was the difference.”

Guardians third baseman José Ramírez, who is appealing his three-game suspension for exchanging punches with White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson on Saturday, went 0 for 4.

Springer added two singles and is batting .448 (13 for 29) since ending a career-worst hitless streak of 35 at-bats on Aug. 2.

“George has been George for a long time,” Schneider said. “And for the last few weeks, he’s been really good.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two hits as the Blue Jays totaled eight against four pitchers.