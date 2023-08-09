Red Sox still going ahead with Kiké Hernández bobblehead giveaway despite trade

The first 7,500 fans at the game will be given a World Baseball Classic-themed bobblehead of the now-Dodgers utility player.

Though he was traded by the Red Sox in July , Hernández is still getting a bobblehead night at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, the Red Sox went ahead with the giveaway to not deprive fans of a collectible, especially as it’s of Hernández representing Puerto Rico in an international competition.

Adam Grossman, the Red Sox chief marketing officer, told Cotillo that the team cleared it with Hernández before proceeding.

“For his time here, he had a close relationship with fans. I think fans felt similarly,” Grossman told Cotillo. “So we felt like, for all those reasons, why not give it out to the fans?”

Hernández was dealt to Los Angeles in July in exchange for minor-league relievers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman. He is hitting .317 with an .877 OPS since the trade.

At the World Baseball Classic, the 31-year-old helped Puerto Rico reach the quarterfinals before falling to Mexico.

