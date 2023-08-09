Massachusetts team from Canton defeats New Hampshire for spot in Little League regional final

Thursday will be Canton’s biggest test thus far: a one-game matchup against Gray, Maine, to determine who wins the regional. Canton lost to Maine in their first meeting Monday, 7-1.

The team from Canton, Massachusetts’s representative in the Little League World Series regional tournament, defeated Salem, N.H., 5-0, Wednesday to advance to the New England final and will play for a spot in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

With the game against New Hampshire scoreless In the top of the second, Canton loaded the bases. A wild pitch brought in Will Casey from third for the team’s first run, then Mikey Zollo bunted across a second run. In the next at-bat, Miles Mettlach was caught stealing home, but a wild throw to third allowed Zollo to score and make it 3-0.

Casey and Ryan Roberts added RBI singles in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively.

It was a strong pitching display from both teams, with Andrew Sullivan on the mound for Canton and Rowan Briggs for New Hampshire. Sullivan finished with seven strikeouts, Briggs with eight.

Sullivan pitched all six innings, allowing just two hits in the shutout. He stayed as cool as his blue lips (blue raspberry is his chewing gum flavor of choice) and carried that attitude into his postgame interview on ESPN.

When asked about his performance, Sullivan didn’t even crack a smile.

“I guess I pitched pretty good,” he said.

“It’s a really special moment. We’re looking to make it there, and we’re just one win away.”

This marks Canton’s first appearance in the Little League regional tournament. The regional final against Maine will air on ESPN at 7 p.m. Thursday.

