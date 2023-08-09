scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Red Sox first-round pick Kyle Teel dazzles in Greenville debut

By Colin McCarthy Boston.com Staff,Updated August 9, 2023, 23 minutes ago
Kyle Teel had a strong High-A debut on offense and defense Tuesday.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Red Sox wasted no time bumping up first-round pick Kyle Teel to High A Greenville, and the catcher showed exactly why in his debut Tuesday.

In Greenville’s 14-8 win over Greensboro, he went 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Teel, the 14th overall selection in the 2023 MLB draft, was promoted to the Drive after three games in the Florida Complex League.

Perhaps Teel’s most impressive moment at the plate Tuesday came while he was crouched behind it. The catcher ended the top of the fourth inning with a bang, throwing out a Greensboro runner attempting to steal second.

The inning prior, Teel recorded his first High A hit, a single to right field. When he came back up in the bottom of the fifth, he slapped another one to right field to drive in a pair of runners.

Teel’s summer has been action-packed. He capped off a strong year at Virginia with an appearance in the College World Series in June. A month later, the Red Sox drafted him, and in early August he’s already climbing in the minor leagues.

The quick movement through the system puts Teel in good company among Red Sox prospects. According to the Globe’s Alex Speier, Teel is the first player promoted to High A in his draft year since Dustin Pedroia in 2004.

