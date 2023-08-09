Red Sox first-round pick Kyle Teel dazzles in Greenville debut

The Red Sox wasted no time bumping up first-round pick Kyle Teel to High A Greenville, and the catcher showed exactly why in his debut Tuesday.
In Greenville’s 14-8 win over Greensboro, he went 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Teel, the 14th overall selection in the 2023 MLB draft, was promoted to the Drive after three games in the Florida Complex League.
Perhaps Teel’s most impressive moment at the plate Tuesday came while he was crouched behind it. The catcher ended the top of the fourth inning with a bang, throwing out a Greensboro runner attempting to steal second.
DENIED.— Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) August 9, 2023
Kyle Teel with the quick pop and he nabs Siani at second on the steal attempt. pic.twitter.com/ppYobZ2kqi
The inning prior, Teel recorded his first High A hit, a single to right field. When he came back up in the bottom of the fifth, he slapped another one to right field to drive in a pair of runners.
How about your first multiple High-A RBI, Kyle Teel? Teel shoots one through the gap on the right side. Two runs come home!— Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) August 9, 2023
Teel so far: 2-for-4, 2 RBI. He's caught a runner stealing too.
Drive 10, 'Hoppers 6 pic.twitter.com/DmaGzj06f7
Teel’s summer has been action-packed. He capped off a strong year at Virginia with an appearance in the College World Series in June. A month later, the Red Sox drafted him, and in early August he’s already climbing in the minor leagues.
The quick movement through the system puts Teel in good company among Red Sox prospects. According to the Globe’s Alex Speier, Teel is the first player promoted to High A in his draft year since Dustin Pedroia in 2004.