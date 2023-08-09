Red Sox first-round pick Kyle Teel dazzles in Greenville debut

The Red Sox wasted no time bumping up first-round pick Kyle Teel to High A Greenville, and the catcher showed exactly why in his debut Tuesday.

In Greenville’s 14-8 win over Greensboro, he went 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Teel, the 14th overall selection in the 2023 MLB draft, was promoted to the Drive after three games in the Florida Complex League.

Perhaps Teel’s most impressive moment at the plate Tuesday came while he was crouched behind it. The catcher ended the top of the fourth inning with a bang, throwing out a Greensboro runner attempting to steal second.