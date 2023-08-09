Red Sox designate Dinelson Lamet for assignment day after his difficult Boston debut

The Red Sox activated righthander Kyle Barraclough and recalled lefthander Brandon Walter from Triple A Worcester, sending righthander Nick Robertson to Triple A and designating righthander Dinelson Lamet for assignment.

The Red Sox made four roster moves Wednesday, continuing the churn of pitchers as Boston looks for a solution to its struggles on the mound.

Lamet was added to the active roster Monday and allowed three runs in two innings against Kansas City Tuesday. The righthander has recorded an 11.71 ERA in 17 Major League outings this season for the Colorado Rockies and the Red Sox.

Barraclough, 33, owns a 3.61 ERA with a .208 opponent batting average across his 288 career appearances in the majors. He joined the Red Sox organization, his sixth Major League club, in June and has gone 7-0 with a 2.57 ERA and .181 opponent batting average in eight games with Worcester.

Walter, 26, has appeared in six games for the Red Sox this season, posting a 3.07 ERA. In 16 games with Triple A Worcester this season, Walter has recorded a 5.74 ERA.

The Red Sox acquired Robertson, 25, in the trade that sent Kiké Hernández to the Dodgers on July 25. Robertson allowed three runs in three innings against Kansas City Tuesday. The righthander has allowed 14 runs in 14⅓ innings over 11 appearances this year.

