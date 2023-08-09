Game 115: Royals at Red Sox lineups and notes

In the first game of the series, the Red Sox broke a stretch of seven losses in eight games when they beat the Royals, 6-2, thanks to a walkoff grand slam by Pablo Reyes . But Tuesday’s game was not so glorious.

Story underwent an elbow procedure that kept the shortstop sidelined since January. His return game, a 9-3 loss to Kansas City, was the second of a four-game series at Fenway Park.

Trevor Story’s return to the big leagues wasn’t all that Red Sox fans could have hoped for. The shortstop went 0 for 4 and struck out swinging three times in Tuesday’s loss to the Royals.

Four pitchers allowed 15 hits against the 37-78 Royals, who have one of the worst records in baseball and have struggled to score all season. The Royals also stole six bases in as many attempts. The 58-55 Sox have now lost 8 of 10 and fell back into last place in the division.

Righthander Nick Pivetta will start for the Red Sox. Righthander Jordan Lyles is pitching for Kansas City.

Lineups

ROYALS (37-78): TBA

Pitching: RHP Jordan Lyles (3-12, 6.24 ERA)

RED SOX (58-55): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (7-6, 4.19 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Royals vs. Pivetta: Matt Beaty 0-1, Kyle Isbel 0-2, Michael Massey 1-5, MJ Melendez 1-5, Edward Olivares 1-3, Salvador Perez 4-12, Drew Waters 2-2, Bobby Witt Jr. 1-6

Red Sox vs. Lyles: Triston Casas 0-0, Rafael Devers 6-17, Adam Duvall 1-6, Reese McGuire 0-5, Rob Refsnyder 3-3, Pablo Reyes 1-2, Trevor Story 3-20, Justin Turner 4-9, Luis Urías 1-2, Alex Verdugo 4-15

Stat of the day: Nick Pivetta is 1-1 with a 6.98 ERA in four career starts against Kansas City and has allowed six home runs in 19 ⅓ innings.

Notes: Lyles (3-12, 6.24 ERA) has responded to winning just one of his first 19 outings this season with consecutive victories in his last two starts. He allowed five runs on eight hits in 5 ⅔ innings during his most recent start, a 7-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night. ... Lyles ended a 15-game winless streak on June 24 when Kansas City recorded a 9-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. That served as his first win since Sept. 30 of last season. ... Lyles is 2-2 with a 7.08 ERA in nine career starts against the Red Sox. He’s walked 19 batters in 40⅔ innings. ... Boston designated Yu Chang for assignment to make room for Story, who played second base for the Red Sox last season. ... Story, 30, hit .238 with 38 extra-base hits (22 doubles, 16 home runs) in 94 games last season. ... Kansas City’s Maikel Garcia extended his hitting streak to 12 games when he singled in the fourth inning Tuesday.

